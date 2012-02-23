(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 23 - Overview
-- On Jan. 25, 2012, Permira Advisers LLC acquired a majority equity
stake in Genesys from Alcatel-Lucent, which it funded through a combination of
new equity, senior secured debt, and mezzanine debt.
-- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to U.S. contact center
software provider Genesys, aka Greeneden U.S. Holdings II LLC.
-- We are also assigning a 'BB-' issue rating with a recovery rating of
'1' to the company's $50 million senior secured revolving credit facility and
$575 million first-lien term loan.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of stable free cash flow
generation and adequate liquidity.
Rating Action
On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B'
corporate credit rating to Genesys (aka Greeneden U.S. Holdings II LLC). The
outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' rating to the company's proposed $50
million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2017 and the $575 million
first-lien term loan due 2019. The recovery rating is '1', indicating our
expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. Greeneden Lux 3 S.a.r.l and Genesys Telecom Holdings U.S. Inc. are
coborrowers under the senior credit facilities.
After the assignment of preliminary ratings on Jan. 6, 2012, Genesys upsized
its senior term loan to $575 million, using an incremental $25 million to
reduce mezzanine debt. In addition, the senior term loan's maintenance
covenants have been eliminated. These changes had no effect on corporate
credit rating, outlook, or recovery ratings.
Rationale
Our rating on Genesys reflects its competitive industry and "highly leveraged"
financial profile (as defined in our criteria). The company's high recurring
revenues and stable cash flow generation partly offset these factors.
Genesys is a contact center software provider focused on serving the largest
enterprise contact centers (with more than 250 seats). The company was
acquired by Alcatel-Lucent in 2000. Its software allows companies to manage
their interactions with their customers through the Web, by phone, or with
other mobile devices. Pro forma revenues for the 12 months ended September
2011 were $557 million.
Genesys' business profile is "weak." The company operates in a competitive
market and although it derives the majority of its revenue from the high-end
segment of this market, it is still susceptible to economic downturns and has
a fairly narrow scope of business. In 2009, revenue declined by 12%, with
software license sales declining by nearly 27%. In addition, although a
transition plan exists, Genesys is currently integrated with Alcatel-Lucent
and there is a potential risk of disruption in operations during a 12-month
transition period to stand-alone company operations.
The software license model that generates a high percentage of recurring
maintenance and service revenues, as well as Genesys' strong--but not
leading--market position, support our business evaluation. Although still
lower than some of its peers, Genesys' profitability has improved
significantly since 2008, mainly due to management's cost-reduction
initiatives in response to the financial crisis of 2008.
We expect mid-single-digit revenue growth to continue in the near term, mainly
reflecting underlying software industry growth and the expansion of products
and services sold to customers rather than significant new license sales to
new customers. We also expect a modest improvement in operating margins from
continuing growth in more profitable maintenance revenues as a percentage of
sales.
Genesys has a highly leveraged financial profile following the transaction,
with pro forma adjusted leverage of about 6.8x as of Dec. 31, 2011. Standard &
Poor's adjustments include capitalized operating leases, as well as an
adjustment to operating expenses for the capitalized portion of research and
development expense.
Liquidity
Pro forma for the transaction, we expect Genesys to have "adequate" liquidity,
comprising a $50 million revolving credit facility and positive free operating
cash flow. Uses of cash include low mandatory debt amortization, along with
modest working capital needs and capital expenditures of about $30 million.
Other assumptions and factors regarding the company's liquidity include:
-- We expect sources of cash to exceed uses by more than 1.2x for the
near term, reflecting strong cash flow generation and low mandatory debt
repayments.
-- Net sources are likely to be positive, even if EBITDA declines by 20%.
-- The current rating does not incorporate any material acquisitions or
shareholder payments that could stress liquidity.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Genesys, to be
published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Genesys' stable free cash flow generation,
resulting from the company's recurring and predictable revenue base. It also
reflects our expectation that it will maintain its competitive position in key
markets. We may lower the rating if profitability deteriorates or if the
company pursues a material shareholder distribution, such that leverage rises
to the high-7x area.
Although unlikely in the next 12 months, we could raise the rating if the
company continues its revenue growth, such that adjusted leverage declines to
the 5x area.
Ratings List
New Rating; Outlook Action
Greeneden U.S. Holdings II, LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
New Rating
Greeneden U.S. Holdings II, LLC
Senior Secured
US$575 mil term bank ln due 2019 BB-
Recovery Rating 1
US$50 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 BB-
Recovery Rating 1
