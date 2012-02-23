(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- On Jan. 25, 2012, Permira Advisers LLC acquired a majority equity stake in Genesys from Alcatel-Lucent, which it funded through a combination of new equity, senior secured debt, and mezzanine debt.

-- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to U.S. contact center software provider Genesys, aka Greeneden U.S. Holdings II LLC.

-- We are also assigning a 'BB-' issue rating with a recovery rating of '1' to the company's $50 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $575 million first-lien term loan.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of stable free cash flow generation and adequate liquidity. Rating Action On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Genesys (aka Greeneden U.S. Holdings II LLC). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' rating to the company's proposed $50 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2017 and the $575 million first-lien term loan due 2019. The recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Greeneden Lux 3 S.a.r.l and Genesys Telecom Holdings U.S. Inc. are coborrowers under the senior credit facilities. After the assignment of preliminary ratings on Jan. 6, 2012, Genesys upsized its senior term loan to $575 million, using an incremental $25 million to reduce mezzanine debt. In addition, the senior term loan's maintenance covenants have been eliminated. These changes had no effect on corporate credit rating, outlook, or recovery ratings. Rationale Our rating on Genesys reflects its competitive industry and "highly leveraged" financial profile (as defined in our criteria). The company's high recurring revenues and stable cash flow generation partly offset these factors. Genesys is a contact center software provider focused on serving the largest enterprise contact centers (with more than 250 seats). The company was acquired by Alcatel-Lucent in 2000. Its software allows companies to manage their interactions with their customers through the Web, by phone, or with other mobile devices. Pro forma revenues for the 12 months ended September 2011 were $557 million. Genesys' business profile is "weak." The company operates in a competitive market and although it derives the majority of its revenue from the high-end segment of this market, it is still susceptible to economic downturns and has a fairly narrow scope of business. In 2009, revenue declined by 12%, with software license sales declining by nearly 27%. In addition, although a transition plan exists, Genesys is currently integrated with Alcatel-Lucent and there is a potential risk of disruption in operations during a 12-month transition period to stand-alone company operations. The software license model that generates a high percentage of recurring maintenance and service revenues, as well as Genesys' strong--but not leading--market position, support our business evaluation. Although still lower than some of its peers, Genesys' profitability has improved significantly since 2008, mainly due to management's cost-reduction initiatives in response to the financial crisis of 2008. We expect mid-single-digit revenue growth to continue in the near term, mainly reflecting underlying software industry growth and the expansion of products and services sold to customers rather than significant new license sales to new customers. We also expect a modest improvement in operating margins from continuing growth in more profitable maintenance revenues as a percentage of sales. Genesys has a highly leveraged financial profile following the transaction, with pro forma adjusted leverage of about 6.8x as of Dec. 31, 2011. Standard & Poor's adjustments include capitalized operating leases, as well as an adjustment to operating expenses for the capitalized portion of research and development expense. Liquidity Pro forma for the transaction, we expect Genesys to have "adequate" liquidity, comprising a $50 million revolving credit facility and positive free operating cash flow. Uses of cash include low mandatory debt amortization, along with modest working capital needs and capital expenditures of about $30 million. Other assumptions and factors regarding the company's liquidity include:

-- We expect sources of cash to exceed uses by more than 1.2x for the near term, reflecting strong cash flow generation and low mandatory debt repayments.

-- Net sources are likely to be positive, even if EBITDA declines by 20%.

-- The current rating does not incorporate any material acquisitions or shareholder payments that could stress liquidity. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Genesys, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects Genesys' stable free cash flow generation, resulting from the company's recurring and predictable revenue base. It also reflects our expectation that it will maintain its competitive position in key markets. We may lower the rating if profitability deteriorates or if the company pursues a material shareholder distribution, such that leverage rises to the high-7x area. Although unlikely in the next 12 months, we could raise the rating if the company continues its revenue growth, such that adjusted leverage declines to the 5x area. Related Criteria And Research

Recovery Rating 1 US$50 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 BB-

Recovery Rating 1