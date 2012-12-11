MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
Dec 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the announcement by Columbus, Ohio-based Limited Brands Inc. of a $3 per share special dividend will have no immediate effect on our ratings on the company, including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating, or outlook. We estimate that the special dividend will total about $865 million. In our view, the company will continue to take shareholder-friendly actions in the future, including share repurchases and special dividends. This is already factored into our assessment of Limited's financial risk profile. We believe that these actions could be meaningfully larger than historical amounts, and will depend upon company performance. We expect the company's operations to improve further over the next 12 months, which should benefit credit protection metrics.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.