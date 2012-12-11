Overview
-- AMLIC and ABLAC are integral components of Assurant Solutions, and
Assurant Solutions is core to the Assurant group, so we now consider AMLIC and
ABLAC core as well.
-- We are revising our outlooks on AMLIC and ABLAC to positive from
stable.
-- We expect Assurant's consolidated earnings to remain strong despite
the slow economic recovery.
Rating Action
On Dec. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlooks on
American Memorial Life Insurance Co. (AMLIC) and American Bankers Life
Assurance Co. of FL (ABLAC) to positive from stable. At the same time, we
affirmed our 'A-' long-term counterparty credit ratings on both entities.
Rationale
Because we consider AMLIC and ABLAC to be core components of Assurant
Solutions, which in turn is core to the Assurant group, we now consider AMLIC
and ABLAC to be core to the group as well. AMLIC is the primary legal entity
through which Assurant sells its pre-need insurance products in the U.S., and
the pre-need segment accounts for more than 30% of Assurant Solutions'
earnings. Assurant sells life and health credit insurance through ABLAC, which
is the primary entity for selling these products in Canada. Assurant is
targeting both the pre-need and Canadian credit insurance markets for growth.
Besides Assurant Solutions, we consider the Assurant Specialty Property
segment to be core to the group. Specialty Property is the most profitable
unit within the company, with pretax net income of $460 million (65% of
consolidated pretax net income) and return on revenues (ROR) of 22% for 2011
and has grown considerably in the past five years, mainly in its lender-placed
homeowners' book as a result of record-setting placement rate on delinquent
loans and foreclosures during the height of the financial crisis. However, the
lender-placed homeowners' market is highly exposed to litigation and insurance
regulatory risks. This risk has intensified recently, leading to discussions
and proceedings with regulators, which we believe will have an impact on
Specialty Property's financial performance.
Outlook
The positive outlook on AMLIC and ABLAC reflects our expectations that
Assurant's consolidated earnings will remain strong despite the slow economic
recovery. We could raise the ratings by one notch during the next 12 months if
the company maintains its diversified earnings profile and strong relationship
with its distribution partners, and further enhances its international
presence while continuing to generate overall strong operating results. This
would include generally accepted accounting principles EBIT--excluding
realized gains and losses--in excess of $650 million and an ROR of at least 8%
in 2013 for Assurant Inc. At the same time, we expect the consolidated group
to maintain EBIT fixed-charge coverage of more than 5x. Financial leverage
likely will remain moderate at less than 30%, and consolidated capitalization
will likely stay strong and redundant at the 'A' rating level.
Within Assurant Solutions (including pre-need), we expect a pretax return on
revenue of about 6.5%-7.5% in 2012 and 2013. We expect Assurant Special
Property's combined ratio to remain very strong at about 85-88% with ROR of
16-18% in 2012, which is mostly driven by growth in tracked loans and
partially offset by losses from Super Storm Sandy. We expect Specialty
Property's healthy margins to contract beginning in 2013 due to regulatory
changes that will likely lead to rate reductions in its lender-placed
business. As a result, we expect a combined ratio of 80%-85% and ROR of
18%-22% in 2013, absent any significant catastrophes. This level of
performance is not inconsistent with a higher rating for the group. The
ratings on Assurant would come under pressure if the company materially
underperforms our operating performance expectations, if consolidated
capitalization falls short of the rating level, or if the company experiences
legal or regulatory issues that could materially impair its competitive
positions and operating performance.
Related Criteria And Research
Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
American Memorial Life Insurance Co.
American Bankers Life Assurance Co. of FL
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Positive/-- A-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Positive/-- A-/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
American Bankers Insurance Co. of FL
American Security Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Positive/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Positive/--
Assurant Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB/Positive/A-2
Senior Unsecured BBB
Commercial Paper A-2
John Alden Life Insurance Co.
Time Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB/Stable/--
Union Security Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/--
