Overview -- We believe that Belgium-based private label manufacturer of hygienic disposables Ontex IV S.A. (Ontex) continues to face external factors that will curtail a significant medium-term improvement in its profitability. -- We also forecast a significant rise in Ontex's medium-term cash requirements to fund increased restructuring costs, capex, and working capital requirements, resulting in lower-than-previously-forecast cash flow generation. -- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Ontex to 'B' from 'B+'. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that over the next 12 months Ontex should be able to manage its liquidity position, despite our aforementioned expectation of lower cash flow generation. Rating Action On Dec. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'B' from 'B+' its long-term corporate credit rating on Belgium-based manufacturer of private label hygienic disposables Ontex IV S.A. (Ontex). At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on Ontex's senior secured notes due 2018 to 'B' from 'B+', and our issue rating on its senior unsecured notes due 2019 to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. Rationale The downgrade reflects our view that Ontex continues to face a number of downside risks, which we believe will constrain a significant improvement in its profitability and cash generation over the medium term. These include: -- Industry-specific risks arising from persistent volatility in commodity-based raw materials, which remain at elevated levels, and disruption in the supply chain of a key raw material; -- Company-specific developments including increased restructuring and capital expenditure (capex) costs; and -- Weak macroeconomic conditions in its core Western European markets (see "The Curse Of The Three Ds: Triple Deleveraging Drags Europe Deeper Into Recession," July 30, 2012), which we believe will continue to incite a high level of price sensitivity across the retail client base. As a result, we do not believe that Ontex will be able to achieve an EBITDA margin at the higher end of our previous forecast (10.5%-11.5%) over the medium term. In our calculation of Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA, we consider a small level of restructuring activity as an ongoing cost to the business. These downside risks are partly mitigated by good growth prospects in markets outside Western Europe, particularly in Turkey, Pakistan, and Africa. However, we do not believe that this will immediately result in higher profit margins. This is because of the increased operating costs required to generate this primarily brand-focused business, in conjunction with our base-case assumption of persistently high raw material costs heading into 2013. We note that there has been a disruption in the supply of a core raw material component, Super Absorbent Powder, following an explosion at the plant of a major producer. We believe that Ontex intends to stockpile additional inventory to meet requirements in the first half of 2013, which will constrain free cash flow generation by about EUR10 million in 2012, but is expected to unwind over 2013. We believe that this development could potentially have negative implications, should the disruption persist into the second half of 2013. We understand that there may be potential new business opportunities following Kimberly-Clark Corp.'s announcement that it intends to exit the diaper business in Western and Central Europe. However, we believe that the timing and potential benefit of this move is too uncertain to be factored into our rating analysis at this stage. Furthermore, any additional business opportunities could involve associated capex and working capital outlays to service new contracts. Ontex reported revenue growth of about 8% (EUR91 million) in the first nine months of 2012, primarily driven by the integration of Lille Healthcare. The company's adjusted EBITDA margin for the period was 10.6%, compared with 10.7% for the same period in 2011. Under our revised base-case operating scenario, we believe that the adjusted EBITDA margin could approach 11% for the full year, reflecting lower input costs in the fourth quarter. We do not forecast any improvement in the EBITDA margin going into 2013, as we have forecast a higher level of operating and sales and marketing costs to expand its branded business outside of Western Europe, offsetting operational efficiencies. In addition, we believe that input costs will remain volatile and at persistently high levels. Based on these assumptions, we do not believe that Ontex will be able to sustain adjusted EBITDA interest coverage of more than 2x over the medium term. We continue to assess Ontex's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" under our criteria, with adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 7x on Sept. 30, 2012. We forecast some gradual improvement in this metric over the medium term, toward 6.5x. We anticipate that the company will generate little free cash flow over the next 12 months, on account of higher restructuring and capex costs and increased working capital requirements. We assess Ontex's management and governance as "fair" under our criteria, reflecting our view of a balance between a good track record of operating turnaround, and the challenges of managing the risks of geographically spread and expanding operations with a relatively small executive team. The recently announced changes to the senior management team do not affect our assessment at this stage. Liquidity We continue to assess Ontex's liquidity profile as "adequate" under our criteria, reflecting our view that current liquidity sources will adequately cover uses over the next 12 months by at least 1.2x. As of Sept. 30, 2012, we estimate Ontex's liquidity sources over the next 12 months to be about EUR189 million, comprising: -- Unrestricted cash of EUR53.7 million; -- Availability under a revolving credit facility (RCF) of EUR75 million, which is subject to a minimum super senior leverage ratio of 0.5x; and -- Funds from operations of more than EUR60 million (before restructuring costs associated with closing the company's German factory). Over the next 12 months we anticipate the following uses of liquidity: -- Capex of about EUR50 million; -- A small amount of residual costs associated with the closure of the Villefranche factory and the integration of Lille Healthcare; -- Short-term debt maturities of about EUR3 million; and -- Cash costs associated with the closure of the German factory, for which we have estimated a potential range, with liquidity sources exceeding uses by 1.2x at the higher end. We believe that Ontex will be broadly working capital neutral over the period, with a peak intra-year outflow of about EUR20 million. We note that Ontex maintains an average drawn balance of EUR80 million under a EUR125 million off-balance-sheet factoring facility that expires in November 2016. Ontex has operated comfortably under the facility for a number of years and we understand there are no significant debtor limits or covenants that would restrict availability. Recovery analysis The issue ratings on Ontex's EUR320 million 7.5% senior secured notes due 2018 and the EUR280 million floating-rate senior secured notes due 2018 are 'B', in line with the long-term corporate credit rating on Ontex. The recovery rating on these notes is '4', reflecting average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. The issue rating on Ontex's EUR235 million 9% senior unsecured notes due 2019 is 'CCC+', two notches below the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on these notes is '6', translating into negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. In order to determine recovery prospects, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. Our scenario contemplates a hypothetical payment default in 2015, owing to margin contraction from increased competition, high raw material costs, and ongoing marketing and development expenditure in emerging markets. At this point, we estimate that EBITDA would decline to about EUR82 million. We believe that the group would reorganize in the event of a default. We estimate the group's enterprise value at about EUR440 million at our hypothetical point of default, equivalent to a 5.5x stressed enterprise valuation multiple. We then deduct about EUR120 million of priority claims and EUR80 million of super senior claims. This leaves residual value of about EUR240 million available for the secured claims, which we assume to be about EUR620 million including prepetition interest. There is no residual value available for the unsecured noteholders under our hypothetical default scenario. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that Ontex will continue to maintain adjusted EBITDA interest coverage of about 1.5x-2.0x and manage its liquidity requirements over the medium term. We could take a positive rating action if we believe that Ontex is able to sustain EBITDA interest coverage of more than 2x, and positive free operating cash flow. We believe this could happen if it was able to achieve mid-single digit revenue growth and an EBITDA margin of about 11.5% over the medium term. In our view, this would depend on Ontex stabilizing growth in markets outside of Western Europe at value-adding profit margins, while also being able to quickly recover any rise in input costs through price increases and reduce restructuring and capex costs. We could take a negative action if we see a material deterioration in the company's profitability and/or cash flow, causing us to revise downward our assessment of liquidity to "weak" from "adequate." This could occur as a result of increased costs associated with securing growth in markets outside of Western Europe, a delayed recovery of increased input costs, and persistently high restructuring costs and capex. We could also take a negative action if we view negatively any changes to the company's strategy and policies following the change in senior management. 