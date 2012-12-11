OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on two classes of notes from two U.S. corporate securitizations issued by Local Insight Media Finance LLC due to continued reductions in cash flow. At the same time, we withdrew our ratings on two other classes from the same transactions. We also affirmed our rating on the class B notes from series 2008-1. -- These transactions receive their cash flow from revenue generated from existing and future agreements to publish Yellow Pages directories in Alaska, Cincinnati, and Hawaii, as well as certain other revenues, accounts, agreements, and intellectual property securing the transactions. Dec 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on two classes of notes from Local Insight Media Finance LLC's series 2007-1 and 2008-1. At the same time, we withdrew our ratings on the two class A-1 variable funding notes (VFNs) from the same transactions. We also affirmed our rating on the class B notes from series 2008-1 (see list). The downgrades reflect declines in revenue collections, mostly due to the directory publishing sector's weakening performance. These transactions receive their cash flow from the revenue generated from publishing directories in three of Local Insight Media's markets: Cincinnati, Alaska, and Hawaii. Local Insight Media publishes Yellow Pages directories, both in print and on the Internet, and is also involved in related Web sites, search engines, marketing, video, contracts, intellectual property, and associated rights/contracts. We have observed that these Local Insight Media whole-business securitizations have experienced generally declining revenue collections in all three markets for several years. The reduction in cash flows has reached the level where the interest reserve account is being utilized to make full interest payments. Although the deal has been in rapid amortization, there has not been enough cash flow to pay down principal since December 2011. The interest reserve account has dropped to $5.27 million from its initial balance of $11.99 million. In the event the outstanding series continue to receive the same level of cash flows and expenses remain where they are, the deals will completely empty the reserve account in the next three quarters, resulting in an interest shortfall. We withdrew our ratings on the two class A-1 VFNs because no draws have been taken on the notes and, as a rapid amortization event is ongoing, none are permitted. As of the Oct. 23, 2012, quarterly servicer report, $498,405,793 of the class A-2 notes from series 2007-1, $183,844,497 of the class A-2 notes from series 2008-1, and 109,416,692 of the subordinated class B notes from series 2008-1 were outstanding. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at "RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', And 'CC' Ratings, Oct. 1, 2012 -- Local Insight Regatta Holdings Ratings Lowered To 'D' After Chapter 11 Filing, Nov. 19, 2010 -- Distinguishing U.S. Corporate And Operating Asset Securitizations From A Ratings Perspective, Nov. 15, 2010 -- Ratings On Five Classes From Two Local Insight Media Finance LLC Transactions Lowered And Placed On CreditWatch Negative, Sept. 2, 2010 -- U.S. Corporate Securitization Transactions, Oct. 24, 2006 RATING ACTIONS Local Insight Media Finance LLC $672.6 million fixed-rate senior and subordinated notes series 2007-1 Rating Class To From A-1 NR CCC+ (sf) A-2 CC (sf) CCC+ (sf) Local Insight Media Finance LLC $313.4 million Local Insight Media Finance series 2008-1 Rating Class To From A-1 NR CCC+ (sf) A-2 CC (sf) CCC+ (sf) RATING AFFIRMED Local Insight Media Finance LLC $313.4 million Local Insight Media Finance series 2008-1 Class Rating B CC (sf)