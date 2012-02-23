(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 - Fitch believes that the agreement between Emirate's Airlines and the U.S. Open provides some pricing information to venues that currently offer naming rights. Under this agreement, Emirates Airlines becomes the "official airline of the U.S. Open" and the title sponsor of the "Emirates Airline U.S. Open Series." The series comprises10 hard court events in the U.S. and Canada that precede the U.S. Open. The agreement is reportedly for $90 million over seven years. While the U.S. Open series is difficult to compare because its season is short and it has few advertising peers, we believe that it is helpful for stadiums, series, and teams with little other information. Naming rights, for example, sold briskly until the beginning of the market downturn. In 2011, the Super Bowl was played in a stadium that had yet to sell rights. The same was true for the 2010 World Series. The August 2011 agreement to name the MetLife Stadium (for 25 years worth $17 million to $20 million annually) provided some comparable data. This week's agreement suggests a possible resurgence in naming rights. It also provides some clarity on how other naming rights could be priced. In 2010, paid attendance at the U.S. Open reached 712,976. That was slightly less than in 2009, when a record of 721,059 attended. 2010 set new records in both merchandise and food and beverage sales. And, USOpen.org matches drew nearly 2.8 million hours of live streaming, up 11% on the year. The stadium's mix of luxury box contracts leans heavily toward the financial services industry, but U.S. Open revenues in 2009 and 2010 showed no meaningful deviation from their long-term trend. We believe that Emirates valued both the consistency and resilience of this performance. Other venues and potential sponsors could use these numbers as a guide in their negotiations. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. (New York Ratings Team)