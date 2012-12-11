Overview -- U.S. insurer California Physicians' Service, which does business as Blue Shield of California, has very strong risk-adjusted capitalization, a strong competitive position, and very good earnings profile. -- We are affirming our 'A' financial strength and issuer credit ratings on California Physicians' Service. The outlook is stable. -- We are withdrawing our ratings on California Physicians' Service at the company's request. Rating Action On Dec. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' ratings on California-based California Physicians' Service (d/b/a Blue Shield of California). Subsequently, we withdrew the ratings at the company's request. Rationale The ratings reflect California Physicians' Service's very strong risk-adjusted capital measures and solid competitive position in the California health insurance market. Offsetting factors include a challenging regulatory environment and geographic concentration in a single state with a large, highly competitive insurance market. The company has a strong competitive position in its core market and is the third-largest health insurer in California. California Physicians' Service derives its overall market strength from its strong brand equity, extensive provider networks, and competitive product offerings. Key financial metrics based on year-to-date September 2012 operating results, are tracking with our expectations. Over the next few years, we had expected the company to have an EBIT target return on revenue of around 3% given the company's strategic plan to cap its net income at 2%. We expected membership to remain stable at 2011 year-end levels. We also expected the company's capital adequacy to remain redundant at 'AAA'. Outlook The stable outlook reflected our expectation for sustained strength of California Physicians' Service's competitive position that enable it to continue generating good financial performance and maintain strong capitalization in the next 12 to 24 months. Related Criteria And Research -- Analysis Of Nonlife Insurance Operating Performance, April 22, 2009 -- Evaluating Insurers' Competitive Positions, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed California Physicians' Service (d/b/a Blue Shield of California) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A/Stable/-- Ratings Withdrawn To From California Physicians' Service (d/b/a Blue Shield of California) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency NR/--/-- A/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency NR/--/-- A/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.