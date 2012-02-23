(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its
ratings on Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio and on its controlling
holding company Cosan Ltd. (jointly Cosan; BB/Stable/--) are not
immediately affected by the company's announcement of its acquisition of 49% of
the controlling shares of America Latina Logistica S.A. (ALL; not rated) for
R$896 million in cash. The acquisition is subject to a series of conditions,
which will take some time to be met.
Although we believe the cash outflow for the acquisition will weaken Cosan's
liquidity and we don't expect immediate operational benefits, we factor in our
ratings the potential benefit from Cosan's and Shell International Petroleum
Co. Ltd.'s joint venture, Raizen, which once fully integrated, may offset the
reduction in cash reserves. Cosan will benefit from Raizen's dividends, which
will be its most important cash inflow. Moreover, Cosan, excluding Raizen,
doesn't have significant short-term maturities and its most significant
investment--in its logistics subsidiary Rumo--will be financed by the
Brazilian Development Bank's low-interest, long-term loan. Cosan will also
benefit from cash generation from its other subsidiaries, which are ramping up
production. We will monitor how the deal evolves and the company's strategy to
manage cash and obligations. The transaction is subject to approvals from the
Brazilian antitrust authority, the transportation regulatory body, and ALL's
remaining controlling shareholders. Cosan has to accept the terms and
conditions of the admission in the shareholder's agreement.
(New York Ratings Team)