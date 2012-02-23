(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Private-equity sponsor Hellman and Friedman LLC has acquired the U.S.
higher education enterprise resource planning (ERP) software business unit of
SunGard Data Systems Inc. for approximately $1.775 billion and combined it
with Hellman's own education institution-focused ERP software business Datatel
Inc. to form Sophia L.P.
-- The combined entity has $1.7 billion in credit facilities, comprising
a $125 million revolver facility, a $1.075 billion term loan, and a $530
million senior unsecured bridge facility.
-- We are finalizing the previously assigned preliminary ratings and
assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to the combined company, as well as a
'B+' issue-level rating to its first-lien debt and a 'CCC+' issue-level rating
to its unsecured notes.
-- The stable rating outlook primarily reflects the combined entity's
improved business position, and our expectation that the company will maintain
consistent near-term profitability with no material integration issues.
Rating Action
On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B'
corporate credit rating to Sophia L.P. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating (one notch higher than
the 'B' corporate credit rating) to the company's first-lien senior secured
credit facility, which includes a $125 million revolver facility and a $1.075
billion term loan. The recovery rating is '2', indicating our expectation of
substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment
default.
In addition, we assigned a 'CCC+' issue-level rating to the company's $530
million in senior unsecured notes. The recovery rating is '6' indicating our
expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for noteholders in the event of
a payment default.
Rationale
The ratings reflect Sophia's "highly leveraged" (as we define the term in our
criteria) financial profile, and our view that near-term integration risks
offset the combined company's improved market position. Sophia is the leading
provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software products to more than
2,300 higher education institutions. The company primarily operates in North
America, but has a growing client base in Asia, Europe, and South America. Its
suite of ERP software modules includes solutions for student administration,
financial aid, finance, human resources, and fundraising. We view Sophia's
business risk profile as "fair," reflecting the company's leading market
position, a revenue base in which approximately 92% of the combined entity's
total revenues are contractually recurring or sales to existing customers, and
good customer diversity. However, these factors are offset in part by a
relatively narrow business profile and near-term integration execution risk,
given a merger of this scale.
Pro forma trailing-12-month revenue for the September 2011 quarter grew 2.3%
from the year-earlier period to approximately $670 million, on growth in new
software sales and continued increases in maintenance revenues. Pro forma
adjusted EBITDA margins grew in the period to the mid-30% area, reflecting
cost-reduction actions and growth in its higher-margin maintenance service
revenues. Standard & Poor's expects Sophia's revenues and operating margins to
continue to improve modestly over the next few quarters, reflecting its price
increases for maintenance revenues, new license sales, and some integration
synergies.
Standard & Poor's views Sophia's financial risk profile as highly leveraged.
Given moderate revenue growth, we expect leverage to vary between the mid-7x
and mid-6x areas over the next year due to the seasonal nature of the
company's cash flows and our expectation that incremental debt will partly
fund increases in working capital. Despite cyclical working capital and cash
flow characteristics, we expect the combined entity is likely to generate
positive annual free operating cash flow (FOCF).
Liquidity
Pro forma for the merger, we expect the company to have "adequate" liquidity,
comprising a $125 million revolving facility, expected cash balances of about
$35 million, and expected FOCF of about $75 million to $90 million per year.
Operating cash flows, however, are highly seasonal, as more than two-thirds of
the company's annual cash flows occur during the second and third quarters,
with the company relying on it revolver and cash balances in the fourth and
first quarters. Finally, the company does not have any significant maturities
through 2015.
Our assessment of Sophia's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect cash sources to cover uses by about 1.5x over the near term,
reflecting low mandatory debt payments.
-- We expect net sources to turn negative if there is a 20% decline in
EBITDA, reflecting the company's modest scale of operations.
-- The current rating does not incorporate any significant acquisitions
or shareholder payments.
-- In addition, we expect the company will maintain adequate cushion
under its financial covenants.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Sophia published Dec. 9, 2011, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable, reflecting the combined entity's good market position
and our expectation that the company will maintain consistent profitability
and positive annual FOCF. Sophia's relatively stable installed base of
customers, related contractually recurring maintenance revenues, and expected
good FOCF provide critical rating support. We could lower the rating if debt
approaches a seasonal peak of about 8x due to higher-than-expected seasonal
borrowing, reduced sales, or margin compression. The potential for a positive
rating action is limited over the next year due to the company's highly
leveraged financial profile and limited ability to materially reduce leverage.
Ratings List
New Rating
Sophia L.P.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Senior Secured
$1.075 mil. term loan due 2018 B+
Recovery Rating 2
$125 mil. revolver due 2016 B+
Recovery Rating 2
Senior Unsecured
$530 mil. 9.75% sr notes due 2018 CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
(New York Ratings Team)