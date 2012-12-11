MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
Dec 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the announcement that Spectra Energy Corp (BBB+/Stable/--) has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase 100% of the ownership interests in the Express-Platte Pipeline System from Borealis Infrastructure, the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, and Kinder Morgan Energy Partners for $1.49 billion will not affect the company's ratings or outlook. We believe the transaction enhances Spectra's business risk profile because it will provide stable, fee-based cash flow and expands Spectra's investment in related crude and refined product assets. The Express-Platte system is strategically located to supply U.S. refineries in the Rockies and Midwest with price-advantaged crude oil from Canada and the Bakken oil field. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and the parties expect it to close during the first half of 2013.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.