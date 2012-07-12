UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 12 - The rating action referenced in Fitch Ratings' July 3, 2012, press release (Fitch to Confirm 'A'/'F1' Rating for Illinois Fin Auth (Resurrection Health) 2005C Revs), is effective today (Jul 12, 2012). (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
Feb 17 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.