(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Svenska Handelsbanken AB's (Handelsbanken) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-', Short-term IDR at 'F1+', and Viability Rating at 'aa-'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The affirmation reflects Handelsbanken's strong Swedish franchise, solid capitalisation, resilient asset quality and stable earnings. It also factors in the bank's relatively high leverage, as well as structural reliance on wholesale funding. The latter is mitigated by a large liquidity portfolio, diversified funding sources and lengthening maturity profile.

Handelsbanken's solid profitability and liquidity management, enabling it to absorb short term shocks, and strong risk culture drive the Stable Outlook. Given its already high ratings, absolute size of capital, and reliance on wholesale investor for structural funding, upside potential for its ratings is limited. The bank's ratings are sensitive to any reduced focus on holding high quality liquid assets, significantly increased leverage, and, although currently unexpected, material worsening in asset quality. The latter would most likely be driven by the bank's corporate exposures from longer-than-expected difficult European economic environment. Fitch expects Handelsbanken to maintain its strong revenue generating capacity while keeping costs low. The agency expects loan impairment charges to remain easily manageable for the bank and for non-performing loans to gross loans to remain at a low level. Funding and liquidity management are important rating drivers for Handelsbanken. Like its Nordic peers, it is reliant on wholesale funding markets for its structural funding, making it sensitive to prolonged dislocations in debt capital markets. Given the necessity of predominately domestic financial institutions, insurance companies and pension funds to hold highly liquid, high quality, securities in domestic currency, Fitch expects domestic demand for Handelsbanken's securities, in particular covered bonds, to remain stable. In this context, Handelsbanken's focus on holding additional high-quality liquid assets is sufficient to mitigate liquidity risk. Fitch expects Handelsbanken to maintain its good access to wholesale funding markets, although its ratings would be sensitive to international investor sentiment turning against the Nordic region or the bank. Handelsbanken's risk-weighted capital ratios compare well with those of both Nordic and international peers. The low risk weights on its mortgages boost capital ratios, although these might be negatively affected if the Swedish regulators introduce a mortgage risk weight floor. Leverage is relatively high with a tangible common equity/tangible assets ratio of around 3.5% at end-March 2012 (3.8% excluding derivatives and insurance assets). Fitch has also affirmed Stadshypotek's ratings including its Long-term IDR at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1+', and Support Rating at '1'. Given the close integration of Stadshypotek in the Handelsbanken group, Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to the subsidiary. The rating actions are as follows. Handelsbanken: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+' Upper tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'A-' Hybrid debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Stadshypotek: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Svenska Handelsbanken Inc.: US commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)