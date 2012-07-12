(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nordea Bank AB's (Nordea) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-', Short-term IDR at 'F1+', and Viability Rating at 'aa-'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The affirmations reflect Nordea's strong Nordic franchise, solid revenue-generating capacity, sound capital and adequate asset quality. They also factor in its reliance on wholesale funding - albeit diversified and with a lengthening maturity profile. Fitch's view that Nordea will maintain its diversified revenue-generating capacity, while keeping loan impairment charges manageable, drive the Stable Outlook. Upside potential for Nordea's ratings is limited given its wholesale funding reliance and already high ratings. Nordea's ratings are sensitive to investor sentiment turning against the Nordic region or the bank. The ratings would also be sensitive to any building up of a material reliance on international investors to fund domestic long-term assets or to any significant asset quality deterioration from a longer-than-expected difficult European economic environment. Fitch expects Nordea's profitability to be resilient in 2012 and 2013 driven by a strong focus on further cost efficiency measures and re-pricing of assets offsetting costs from additional regulations, both on capital and liquidity. The global downturn affects Nordea's loan portfolio, in particular its Danish and shipping portfolios where impaired loans are increasing, but at a slow pace. Loan impairment charges for these portfolios will remain high in 2012, but are manageable for the bank. The unreserved impaired loans to equity ratio was a moderate 12% at end-March 2012; in addition, over half of Nordea's reported impaired loans are still performing. Nordea's funding is well diversified, although like its Nordic peers a significant reliance on wholesale funding remains. Given the necessity of predominately domestic financial institutions, insurance companies and pension funds to hold highly liquid, high quality, securities in domestic currency, Fitch expects domestic demand for Nordea's securities, in particular covered bonds, to remain stable. This is reinforced by the relatively limited outstanding volume of Nordic government bonds. Nordea has a diverse international investor base for its debt securities and around half of its short-term issuance is sourced from the USD market. While Fitch understands that short-term debt is not used to fund long term assets, Nordea's ratings would be sensitive to a shift towards a material reliance on international investors to fund its long term domestic assets. Fitch expects Nordea to retain its focus on long-term funding sources and to maintain its sound liquidity buffer. Nordea's capital adequacy ratios compare well with those of international peers, but lag those of some domestic peers. Capital optimisation measures will support the bank in complying with further regulatory requirements. However, leverage is relatively high for a bank in this rating category, with a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio around 3.3% (4.7% excluding derivatives and insurance assets). Fitch has also affirmed Nordea Bank Danmark, Nordea Bank Finland and Nordea Bank Norge's ratings, including their Long-term IDR at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1+, and Support Rating at '1'. Given the close integration of the three subsidiaries in the Nordea group, Fitch does not assign Viability Ratings to the subsidiaries. Fitch considers that there would be an extremely high probability that support from the authorities would be forthcoming if required. Fitch would also expect coordinated state support from the Nordic countries where Nordea operates, should this be necessary. The Support Rating Floors of Nordea and its subsidiaries reflect the extremely strong ability and propensity for each of the national authorities to support the banks, should this ever be needed. For further details see 'Updated Support Rating Floors for Major Banks in High-Grade Sovereigns', dated 9 April 2009, available on www.fitchratings.com. The rating actions are as follows. Nordea Bank AB: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+' Hybrid debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Certificate of Deposit: affirmed at 'F1+' Nordea Bank Finland Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Upper tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'A-' Nordea Bank Danmark Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Nordea Bank Norge Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Nordea North American Inc.: Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' US commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+' For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here

