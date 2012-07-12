(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A-' senior unsecured debt rating to Primerica Inc.'s (PRI) $375 million senior
unsecured notes due in 2022.
We expect PRI's financial leverage to increase to 23.5% from 19.6% following
its issuance of $375 million in senior unsecured notes and subsequent
retirement of its outstanding $300 million notes payable to Citigroup Inc.
Nevertheless, the company's financial leverage remains appropriate for the
ratings and risk profile. Moreover, PRI's expected GAAP fixed-charge coverage
of 8x remains very strong. In addition to retiring its outstanding $300
million notes, PRI expects to use the net proceeds from this debt issuance for
general corporate purposes.
The counterparty credit rating on PRI reflects its moderate financial leverage
and very strong fixed-charge coverage metrics. PRI's well-balanced sources of
cash flows, stemming from life and nonlife business operations of its U.S. and
Canadian subsidiaries, support this. In addition to term life insurance, its
sales representatives distribute mutual funds, annuities, and other financial
products, primarily on behalf of third parties. Historically, commission and
fees generated from nonlife operations have constituted a significant portion
of the group's consolidated operating earnings, which we believe enhances
earnings diversification and provides a significant source of unrestricted
cash flows.
RATINGS LIST
Primerica Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/--
New Rating
Primerica Inc.
Senior Unsecured Debt
$375 Million Notes Due 2022 A-
