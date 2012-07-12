(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fresco 2 Limited (Fresco 2) as follows: Class A1: affirmed at 'BBB(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Class A2: affirmed at 'BBB(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Class B1: affirmed at 'BB(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Class B2: affirmed at 'BB(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Class C: affirmed at 'B+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Class D: affirmed at 'B(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Class E: affirmed at 'B(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Class F: affirmed at 'B(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Class G: affirmed at 'B-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable The affirmation reflects the portfolio's stable performance. Since closing, the transaction has performed well and only suffered two credit events. The settlement of the credit events did not incur a writedown of any notes as excess spread captured by the structure was sufficient to absorb the losses. Fresco 2, which is incorporated under South Africa law, is a partially funded synthetic securitisation of a portfolio of South African and international credit exposures held on FirstRand Bank's balance sheet. At closing on 17 July 2007, Fresco 2 entered into a credit default swap with FirstRand Bank whereby Fresco 2, as the protection seller, purchased the portfolio's credit risk from FirstRand Bank. The transaction is a managed transaction with synthetic excess spread trapped once actual losses are recorded. For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings are the issuer report prepared by Rand Merchant Bank and communications with Rand Merchant Bank. Applicable criteria, 'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs', dated 10 August 2011, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions (New York Ratings Team)