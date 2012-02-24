(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Ratings has maintained Credito Fondiario S.p.A.'s (Fonspa Bank) Italian Residential and Commercial Primary Servicer Ratings of 'RPS2-' and 'CPS2-' respectively, on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The RWN reflects the challenges that Fonspa Bank faces with respect to its ownership by Morgan Stanley (MS, 'A'/Stable/'F1'). Although the company continues to benefit from the financial and strategic backing of MS, Fitch is aware that Fonspa remains 'for sale' and a final resolution is expected within the next six months. MS has continued to inject significant capital into the business over the past 12 months to cover losses incurred by Fonspa Bank. Fitch is aware that MS will continue to support Fonspa Bank until a sale is completed. Fitch will resolve the RWN once there is greater clarity on the sale of Fonspa Bank.

While the agency views a downgrade of the ratings to be unlikely, additional information from the company's management on its future financial and business strategy will be required. Fonspa Bank's ratings reflect its continued operational performance since Fitch's previous review in 2009. The stability, extensive experience of the management team, robust governance and internal controls further support the ratings. The ratings also reflect the progress made by Fonspa Bank's collections team regarding the loan modification programmes implemented since 2009. From August 2011 Fonspa Bank act as master servicer on Italian CMBS loans providing investor and regulatory reporting, as well as carrying out specific tasks on behalf of Morgan Stanley Mortgage Servicing, (MSMS). Fonspa Bank previously managed these Italian assets until they were recalled by MSMS to London in 2009. Fonspa Bank acts as primary servicer for a residential servicing portfolio totalling EUR351m and comprising 4,932 loans, while the four NPL portfolios total EUR1.21bn and 3,358 loans.

The commercial portfolio consisted of 18 loans totalling EUR2.252bn. Fitch employed its global and Italian servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer's operations and financial condition, with the former criteria including a comparison against similar Italian servicers as part of the review process. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)