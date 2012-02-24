(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has revised Tunisie Leasing, Arab Tunisian Lease,
Compagnie Internationale de Leasing and Attijari Leasing's subordinated debt
issues' National Long-term ratings.
Fitch's review is part of a broad review of Fitch-rated subordinated debts.
All the four Tunisian leasing companies' rated subordinated debt issues are
Lower Tier 2 issues.
Tunisie Leasing, Arab Tunisian Lease, Compagnie Internationale de Leasing
and Attijari Leasing have National Long-term ratings at 'BBB+(tun)', 'BBB(tun)',
'BBB-(tun)' and 'BB+(tun)' respectively.
Lower Tier 2 debt issued by these leasing companies are rated three notches
below their respective National Long-term rating, given weak recovery prospects
an investor could expect on investments in these subordinated debts in the event
of default.
The rating actions are as follows:
Tunisie Leasing: National Subordinated debt rating: downgraded to 'BB+(tun)
from 'BBB-(tun)'
Arab Tunisian Lease: National Subordinated debt rating: downgraded to
'BB(tun)' from 'BB+(tun); removed from Rating Watch Negative
Compagnie Internationale de Leasing: National Subordinated debt rating:
upgraded to 'BB-(tun)' from 'B+(tun)'
Attijari Leasing National Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'B+(tun)'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)