(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 - Fitch Ratings says that the proposed restructuring of German Residential Asset Note Distributor (GRAND), whose terms were published on 10 July 2012, reduces the elevated balloon risk that has driven the agency's ratings in recent years. GRAND is the largest outstanding European CMBS transaction, with a current balance of EUR4.5 billion. The performance of the sole loan, as well as the multifamily portfolio that secures it, has remained stable even during the crisis. However, the extremely large loan balance and subsequent balloon risk resulted in negative rating action in April 2012, as well as persisting Negative Outlooks. 'In Fitch's view, the heads of terms represent a positive step toward a consensual restructuring ahead of the scheduled loan maturity in July 2013,' says Tuuli Tikka, Associate Director in Fitch's EMEA CMBS team. 'While it is not possible to fully assess the credit impact on the transaction without knowing the finer details of the restructuring, this is an encouraging signal.' In particular, Fitch views positively the creation of a structure that will permit partial refinancings of sub-portfolios. This is expected to provide the sponsor the flexibility to refinance the portfolio through a number of smaller, and therefore more manageable, facilities. By contrast, the current structure would have forced the sponsor to coordinate a refinancing of the entire outstanding debt amount. While it remains a challenge to secure large-ticket funding in the current market, especially given the other large multifamily loans maturing in the next year, the proposed structure is expected to provide a stronger framework for doing so. Fitch also views positively the activation of a cash sweep mechanism, though it notes that all distributions at note level will continue to be distributed on a pro rata basis. 'The transaction benefits from strong cash flow generated by a well-managed portfolio. The implementation of a cash sweep mechanism means that the rental increases achieved over the transaction term would directly benefit noteholders,' says Alessandro Pighi, Senior Director in Fitch's EMEA CMBS team. Fitch will continue to closely monitor the restructuring process and will comment further when additional information is released. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. (New York Ratings Team)