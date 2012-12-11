MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
Dec 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on Credit Suisse International's US$5 million Park Place Securities Inc.'s asset-backed pass through certificates series 2004-MCW1 class M9 to 'D' from 'CC'. Our rating on the transaction is based on the lower of (i) the rating on the underlying security; Park Place Securities, Inc. series 2004-MCW1's class M-9 certificates due Oct.25, 2034 ('D (sf)') and (ii) the rating on the issuer, Credit Suisse International ('A+/Negative/A-1') Today's rating action reflects the Nov. 16, 2012, lowering of our rating on the underlying security to 'D (sf)' from 'CC (sf)'. We may take subsequent rating actions on these transactions due to changes in our rating assigned to the underlying security. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at "RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- 1,036 Ratings Lowered, 47 Raised, 1,518 Affirmed On 395 U.S. RMBS Transactions, Nov. 16, 2012 -- Global Methodology For Rating Repackaged Securities, Oct. 16, 2012 -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview of Legal Criteria for U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.