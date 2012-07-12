(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S. convenience store operator Pantry plans to refinance its existing debt.

-- We are assigning our 'BB' issue-level and '1' recovery ratings to the company's proposed bank credit facilities, and our 'B+' issue-level and '4' recovery ratings to its unsecured notes.

-- All other ratings are unchanged, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will improve its financial flexibility through extended debt maturities, and modest debt reduction will offset some profitability pressures due to contraction in fuel margins. Rating Action On July 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' issue-level and '1' recovery ratings to Cary, N.C.-based The Pantry Inc.'s proposed $480 million bank credit facilities, comprising a $225 million five-year revolver and a $255 million seven-year term loan B. We also assigned our 'B+' issue-level and '4' recovery ratings to its new $250 million senior unsecured notes. According to the company, it plans to use the proceeds, along with existing cash, to refinance existing debt. We expect the new revolver to be undrawn at closing. We also affirmed all ratings on the company, including our 'B+' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Pantry reflect our view that credit metrics should remain consistent with our assessment of a "highly leveraged" financial profile because of its high, but declining, debt levels and cash flow volatility associated with its dependence on fuel prices. Our view of the company's business risk profile as "weak" incorporates its participation in the fragmented and highly competitive convenience store industry, exposure to volatile fuel costs that could impact performance measures, and geographic concentration in the Southeastern U.S. We think the proposed refinancing and the company's planned use of existing cash on hand to reduce debt will provide some cushion against the effects of lower fuel margins we are anticipating in the next few quarters. Pro forma for the transactions, we estimate that debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to debt would be 5.2x and nearly 15%, respectively. Looking ahead to the next year, debt reduction and our anticipation of adequate covenant headroom are key factors supportive to the ratings. Our assumptions for the next 12 months include:

-- Fuel margins will decline to an average of about 12 cents a gallon due to fuel cost inflation;

-- Merchandise same-store sales growth of about 3%, and margins in the low-33% area as the adverse impact of tobacco products sales offsets some benefits from store remodeling and product initiatives;

-- We forecast capital expenditures in the $80 million to $85 million range and we see the company generating free cash flows of about $45 million; and

-- We think the company will likely use a portion of cash flows for additional debt reduction. Under these base-case assumptions, we forecast leverage in the mid-5x area and FFO to debt of about 14%. A risk to our forecast is greater-than-anticipated fuel cost inflation, which could intensify margin pressures as the company may not be able to adjust selling prices quickly because of the competitive operating environment. Historically, such trends have been for short periods and typically lead to swings in credit metrics. It is our view that the company's planned debt reduction with existing cash would afford it some flexibility to maintain credit metrics commensurate with a highly leveraged financial risk profile. Liquidity We view Pantry's liquidity as "adequate" over the next 12 months. Liquidity sources include generated cash flows and a new $225 million revolving credit facility that expires in 2017. Our liquidity assumptions include the following:

-- Sources will exceed uses by 1.2x or more;

-- Sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA were to decline 15%;

-- EBITDA cushion under financial covenants should be in the high-teens area over the next few quarters; and

-- We expect the revolver to remain undrawn given our cash flow projections. In our forecast assumptions, we see Pantry generating about $125 million in annual operating cash flows. After capital spending, we estimate free cash flows of about $45 million, representing approximately 25% of EBITDA. Pantry has some flexibility to lower capital spending if necessary, since a meaningful portion of the expenditures are for store upgrades that it could delay. Recovery analysis For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Pantry, to be published soon after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that despite some contraction in fuel margins, debt reduction will allow the company to maintain credit metrics commensurate with a highly leveraged financial risk profile. We forecast fuel margins of 12 cents per gallon on average over the next year, and a 3% increase in merchandise same-store sales. These drivers will lead to leverage in the mid-5x area and FFO/debt of about 14%. In addition, we anticipate interest coverage of slightly under 2.5x. We could lower the ratings if market conditions contribute to a larger-than-forecasted decline in fuel margin, to roughly 10 cents per gallon, and merchandise same-store sales decrease to negative levels. If these were to occur, we would expect the cushion under financial covenants to narrow to the mid-single-digit area and leverage to increase to over 6.5x on a sustained basis. We do not anticipate a positive rating action in the next year because of our expectation that leverage will remain high in the near term and the weak business risk profile that incorporates earnings volatility relating to oil prices. However, if Pantry reduces debt above our expectations and improves leverage to about 4x on a sustained basis, we could raise the ratings. Drivers of better credit metrics would include merchandise same-store sales growth close to 10%, gross margins improving by about 100 basis points, and fuel margins staying near 12 cents. Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed The Pantry Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings The Pantry Inc. Senior Secured US$225 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 BB

Recovery Rating 1 US$255 mil term ln B bank ln due 2019 BB

Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured US$250 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020 B+

Recovery Rating 4 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged The Pantry Inc. Senior Secured BB

Recovery Rating 1 Subordinated B-

Recovery Rating 6 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)