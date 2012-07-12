(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S. convenience store operator Pantry plans to refinance its
existing debt.
-- We are assigning our 'BB' issue-level and '1' recovery ratings to the
company's proposed bank credit facilities, and our 'B+' issue-level and '4'
recovery ratings to its unsecured notes.
-- All other ratings are unchanged, including the 'B+' corporate credit
rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will improve its
financial flexibility through extended debt maturities, and modest debt
reduction will offset some profitability pressures due to contraction in fuel
margins.
Rating Action
On July 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB'
issue-level and '1' recovery ratings to Cary, N.C.-based The Pantry Inc.'s
proposed $480 million bank credit facilities, comprising a $225 million
five-year revolver and a $255 million seven-year term loan B. We also assigned
our 'B+' issue-level and '4' recovery ratings to its new $250 million senior
unsecured notes. According to the company, it plans to use the proceeds, along
with existing cash, to refinance existing debt. We expect the new revolver to
be undrawn at closing.
We also affirmed all ratings on the company, including our 'B+' corporate
credit rating. The rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Pantry reflect our view that credit metrics should remain
consistent with our assessment of a "highly leveraged" financial profile
because of its high, but declining, debt levels and cash flow volatility
associated with its dependence on fuel prices. Our view of the company's
business risk profile as "weak" incorporates its participation in the
fragmented and highly competitive convenience store industry, exposure to
volatile fuel costs that could impact performance measures, and geographic
concentration in the Southeastern U.S.
We think the proposed refinancing and the company's planned use of existing
cash on hand to reduce debt will provide some cushion against the effects of
lower fuel margins we are anticipating in the next few quarters. Pro forma for
the transactions, we estimate that debt to EBITDA and funds from operations
(FFO) to debt would be 5.2x and nearly 15%, respectively. Looking ahead to the
next year, debt reduction and our anticipation of adequate covenant headroom
are key factors supportive to the ratings.
Our assumptions for the next 12 months include:
-- Fuel margins will decline to an average of about 12 cents a gallon due
to fuel cost inflation;
-- Merchandise same-store sales growth of about 3%, and margins in the
low-33% area as the adverse impact of tobacco products sales offsets some
benefits from store remodeling and product initiatives;
-- We forecast capital expenditures in the $80 million to $85 million
range and we see the company generating free cash flows of about $45 million;
and
-- We think the company will likely use a portion of cash flows for
additional debt reduction.
Under these base-case assumptions, we forecast leverage in the mid-5x area and
FFO to debt of about 14%. A risk to our forecast is greater-than-anticipated
fuel cost inflation, which could intensify margin pressures as the company may
not be able to adjust selling prices quickly because of the competitive
operating environment. Historically, such trends have been for short periods
and typically lead to swings in credit metrics. It is our view that the
company's planned debt reduction with existing cash would afford it some
flexibility to maintain credit metrics commensurate with a highly leveraged
financial risk profile.
Liquidity
We view Pantry's liquidity as "adequate" over the next 12 months. Liquidity
sources include generated cash flows and a new $225 million revolving credit
facility that expires in 2017. Our liquidity assumptions include the
following:
-- Sources will exceed uses by 1.2x or more;
-- Sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA were to decline 15%;
-- EBITDA cushion under financial covenants should be in the high-teens
area over the next few quarters; and
-- We expect the revolver to remain undrawn given our cash flow
projections.
In our forecast assumptions, we see Pantry generating about $125 million in
annual operating cash flows. After capital spending, we estimate free cash
flows of about $45 million, representing approximately 25% of EBITDA. Pantry
has some flexibility to lower capital spending if necessary, since a
meaningful portion of the expenditures are for store upgrades that it could
delay.
Recovery analysis
For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Pantry, to
be published soon after this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that despite some contraction in
fuel margins, debt reduction will allow the company to maintain credit metrics
commensurate with a highly leveraged financial risk profile. We forecast fuel
margins of 12 cents per gallon on average over the next year, and a 3%
increase in merchandise same-store sales. These drivers will lead to leverage
in the mid-5x area and FFO/debt of about 14%. In addition, we anticipate
interest coverage of slightly under 2.5x.
We could lower the ratings if market conditions contribute to a
larger-than-forecasted decline in fuel margin, to roughly 10 cents per gallon,
and merchandise same-store sales decrease to negative levels. If these were to
occur, we would expect the cushion under financial covenants to narrow to the
mid-single-digit area and leverage to increase to over 6.5x on a sustained
basis.
We do not anticipate a positive rating action in the next year because of our
expectation that leverage will remain high in the near term and the weak
business risk profile that incorporates earnings volatility relating to oil
prices. However, if Pantry reduces debt above our expectations and improves
leverage to about 4x on a sustained basis, we could raise the ratings. Drivers
of better credit metrics would include merchandise same-store sales growth
close to 10%, gross margins improving by about 100 basis points, and fuel
margins staying near 12 cents.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
The Pantry Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
New Ratings
The Pantry Inc.
Senior Secured
US$225 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 BB
Recovery Rating 1
US$255 mil term ln B bank ln due 2019 BB
Recovery Rating 1
Senior Unsecured
US$250 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020 B+
Recovery Rating 4
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
The Pantry Inc.
Senior Secured BB
Recovery Rating 1
Subordinated B-
Recovery Rating 6
