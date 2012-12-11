Overview -- Management has successfully defended XLIT's franchise, which was under significant pressure following the financial market crisis in 2008. -- Management has significantly de-risked the group's balance sheet during the past few years while improving its consolidated operating results. -- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable on XLIT and its operating subsidiaries. -- We expect strong earnings to result from the continuation of strong business fundamentals. Rating Action On Dec. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to positive from stable on XLIT Ltd. and its operating subsidiaries (collectively referred to as XL). At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+' long-term counterparty credit and senior unsecured debt ratings and our 'BBB-' preferred stock ratings on XLIT Ltd. In addition, we affirmed our 'A' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on XL's core operating subsidiaries. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that management has successfully defended XL's franchise, which was under significant pressure following the financial market crisis in 2008. This was accomplished by divesting its financial guarantee business, deleveraging its balance sheet, and managing down the risk in its investment portfolio. Furthermore, management has renewed XL's focus on property and casualty (P/C) insurance and reinsurance operations, and has placed the life reinsurance operations in run-off. The ratings affirmation is based on the group's strong competitive position with a strong global market presence, strong property and casualty (re)insurance operating performance, strong enterprise risk management (ERM), and strong risk-adjusted capitalization. Partially offsetting these strengths are the group's investments' susceptibility to mark-to-market volatility and realized losses relative to peers--attributed to sizable allocation in non-agency structured products--and the potential for losses from run-off businesses. XL has drastically de-risked its investments and is successfully bringing its portfolio in line with P/C and Bermudian peers. Although efforts continue to reduce this risk, XL's investments remain susceptible to mark-to-market volatility and realized and unrealized losses, as the group still has sizable exposure in structured investments. Its $4.2 billion exposure to nonagency structured products as of Sept. 30, 2012, though markedly reduced from a peak of $13.6 billion as of June 30, 2007, is sizable, but the potential realized/unrealized losses' impact is somewhat contained. Since the financial crisis, XL has capitalized on the momentum for enhancing its ERM framework, which we view as strong. The group has cultivated a strong risk culture throughout the organization and has demonstrated improvements in capital modeling, strategic risk management, and controls. Given the complexity of the group and the earnings volatility inherent in the nature of its business, ERM is important to the rating on XL, and we expect the group to maintain this momentum. XL's underwriting performance from its core P/C (re)insurance segments has been strong with an average combined ratio of 95.9% during the past five years (2007-2011). However, it is materially stronger in the reinsurance segment than in the insurance segment. In the first nine months of 2012, XL generated strong underwriting performance as it reported a non-life combined ratio of 92.7% compared with 107.2% in the same period in 2011. Both insurance and reinsurance segments' loss ratios improved. Excluding prior-year favorable reserve development, the insurance and reinsurance loss ratios decreased by 12.4 and 23.8 percentage points, respectively, primarily because of lower catastrophe and large loss activity. XL's risk-adjusted capitalization is strong and redundant as of year-end 2011 and Sept. 30, 2012, supported by the recovery of its investments and improving earnings. This gives the group the ability to support its growth initiatives and absorb potential large losses. In addition, we expect capitalization to remain strong and redundant in 2012 and 2013. Outlook The outlook is positive. We expect strong earnings to result from the continuation of strong underwriting performance, further optimization of the investment portfolio, and the materially reduced risk profile of the run-off businesses. More importantly, we expect the continued focus and recent enhancement of ERM to a strong level to reduce the frequency and severity of unanticipated losses. Hurricane Sandy will create a drag on XL's full-year earnings. However, we expect these losses to be an earnings event rather than a capital event and we estimate that XL will likely report a combined ratio in the 95%-100% for 2012. Based on our view of pricing and loss-cost trends, we expect a combined ratio in the 90%-95% range, assuming a catastrophe load of 5% in 2013 and a return on revenue in the mid-teens. P/C gross premiums written will likely be flat to up 3% in 2012 and increase 5% to 10% in 2013, as a result of management's strategic growth initiatives and somewhat favorable rate trends across various short-tail classes of business. XL will continue to focus on underwriting profitability over volume as it builds its underwriting expertise and reach as a way to increase its business in the next favorable market cycle. We expect XL's financial leverage to remain less than 25% and fixed-charge coverage to be at least 5x in 2013. We could raise the ratings within the next 12 to 24 months if XL were to sustain its improving operating performance, reduce the potential for adverse charges from the investment and run-off businesses, and further improve its fixed-charge coverage to at least 5x. Conversely, we could lower the rating if the group does not meet our performance expectations, particularly if there were a significant shortfall in underwriting results (absent a significant catastrophe, in which event, we would expect XL's results to be consistent with the industry as a whole). We could also consider a downgrade if unexpected adverse events--such as additional realized investment losses, large underwriting losses, or other material charges--were to occur. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed XLIT Ltd. Senior Unsecured BBB+ Preferred Stock BBB- Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From XLIT Ltd. X.L America Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB+/Positive/-- BBB+/Stable/-- Greenwich Insurance Co. XL Specialty Insurance Co. XL Select Insurance Co. XL Reinsurance America Inc. XL Re Ltd. XL Re Latin America Ltd. XL Re Europe Ltd. XL Insurance Switzerland XL Insurance Co. of New York Inc. XL Insurance America Inc. XL Insurance (Bermuda) Ltd. XL Insurance Co. Ltd. Indian Harbor Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A/Positive/-- A/Stable/-- Greenwich Insurance Co. 