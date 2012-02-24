(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal S.A's (AM) three USD denominated unsecured notes issuance, with maturities ranging between 2015 and 2022 'BBB' ratings. AM has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings of 'BBB' and a Short-term IDR of 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. AM has issued three series of USD notes, consisting of a USD500m aggregate principal issuance at 3.75% due 2015, a USD1.4bn aggregate principal issuance at 4.5% due 2017 and a USD1.1bn aggregate principal issuance at 6.25% due 2022. Fitch notes that all proceeds from the transaction will be used to repay existing debt. AM has also announced an offer to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding 5.375% notes due 1 June 2013. The tender is at a price of USD1,037.50 per USD1,000 principal amount of the notes, and is expected to further improve AM's debt maturity profile. AM's ratings continue to reflect its core strengths, including its scale as the world's largest steel producer. Further strengths include its leading market positions in most key steel-consuming regions, significant product and geographic diversification, competitive operating cost positions in the various regions in which it operates, and strong participation at all stages of the steel value chain from ownership of raw materials to control of its own distribution networks. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)