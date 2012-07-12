(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Rivoli - Pan-Europe 1 plc's (Rivoli) commercial mortgage-backed securities notes as follows: EUR299.3m Class A (XS0278734644) downgraded to 'AA-sf' from 'AAAsf'; off Rating Watch Negative (RWN), Outlook Negative EUR42.8m Class B (XS0278739874) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable EUR23.6m Class C (XS0278741771) downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable The downgrade of the class A notes is the result of a rating cap applied by Fitch to structured finance transactions with significant exposure to Spanish collateral. In June 2012, this class was put on RWN pending further assessment of the Spanish loans, which account for 59% by portfolio balance. (See "Fitch Downgrades 234 Spanish Structured Finance Tranches on Sovereign Downgrade", dated 15 June 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com). The rating actions on the class B and C notes reflect the upcoming maturities of three of the four remaining loans (approximately 80% of the transaction by balance) and the uncertainty regarding their exit strategies. The collateral, located in Spain, France and The Netherlands, continues to perform well. All loans exhibit stable occupancy and solid coverage ratios. However, two loans are hedged via interest rate caps and therefore benefit from the current low interest rate environment. Based on valuations performed in 2009 and 2010, the loan-to-value (LTV) ratios are all reported to be below 70%, as at the last interest payment date (IPD) in May 2012. The Blue Yonder loan, secured on seven airport buildings located at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, displays the lowest reported leverage at 44.6%, while the Parque Pricipado, exhibits the highest, at 69.5%. Fitch estimates the LTV in each case to be well above that of the reported level. Although mitigated by moderate loan leverage, there continues to be uncertainty around the availability of refinancing options for mid-to-large sized facilities backed by Spanish collateral. While the final legal maturity of the transaction in 2018 provides sufficient time for refinancing or sale, any loan extension brings loan maturity closer to the expiry dates of the underlying leases. This is a particular concern for the Santa Hortensia and Blue Yonder loans, both secured on single-tenanted assets whose leases expire in circa three and six years, respectively. While the tenants include rated entities such as IBM ('A+') for the Santa Hortensia loan, and SFR/Vivendi ('BBB') for the Rive Defense loan, the value of the collateral could be adversely affected if the tenants decide not to renew the existing leases, expiring in 2015 and 2018, respectively. Parque Principado is secured by a shopping centre located near Oviedo, Spain. Its granular income (none of the 120 tenants accounts for more than 7.5% of the total rent) has remained relatively stable since closing, as has the occupancy rate, reported at 88%, as at the last IPD. A performance report will be shortly available on www.fitchratings.com. For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)