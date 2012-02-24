(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 24 - Norwegian banks could cope with a moderate fall in the country's
housing market without a significant increase in loan impairment charges. A
greater threat could be a possible knock-on effect on asset quality in banks'
corporate books resulting from a drop in consumer confidence and in turn
consumption, Fitch Ratings says. We believe that the strong growth in Norwegian
house prices over the last 15 years is an unsustainable trend, even though the
gains appear to have been driven by fundamental factors, such as high home
ownership and low supply of new housing. We therefore expect that house prices
will level off and may fall slightly. A bigger price correction is possible,
although this does not represent our base case. In such a scenario, we would not
expect this to lead to significantly higher loan impairment charges in
residential mortgage portfolios. As long as unemployment and interest rates in
Norway remain low, borrowers should be able to continue to service their
mortgages. Norwegian households are more sensitive to a sharp rise in interest
rates than many of their European peers, given their high leverage (with
debt-to-income of 178%, compared to 99% in the eurozone). While we would not
expect a significant increase in the number of borrowers defaulting on their
mortgages, lower house prices and/or higher interest rates could affect consumer
confidence, which could reduce consumption. That could, in turn, hurt the
earnings capacity of Norwegian corporates, potentially creating an indirect
negative effect on banks' corporate asset quality. Norway's strong sovereign
balance sheet helps insulate its 'AAA'/Stable rating from any potential house
price correction. The size of the sovereign's resources, with net financial
assets totalling 166% of GDP in 2010, mean any economic shock would have to be
large and sustained for it to threaten Norway's rating. Fitch on Thursday
affirmed its ratings on Norwegian Sparebanken with a Stable Outlook, reflecting
our expectation that the country's economic outlook will remain benign and that
asset quality is sound.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)