Overview -- Research Triangle Park, N.C.-based contract services provider Quintiles Transnational Corp. is issuing $1,975 million in new B-2 term loans to refinance its existing term loan B. -- We are assigning the new term loan our 'BB-' issue-level rating with a '4' recovery rating (the same as the loans that are being refinanced). -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that growing EBITDA and continued free cash flow generation will result in adjusted leverage that will decline to the high-4x range by year end and that the company will continue to operate with debt to EBITDA of less than 5x. Rating Action On Dec. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Research Triangle Park, N.C.-based contract services provider Quintiles Transnational Corp. We also affirmed our 'BB-' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating (30% to 50% recovery expectation) on that entity's revolver and incremental term loan, and our 'B' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating (0% to 10% recovery expectation) on the holding company's term loan. At the same time, we assigned Quintiles Transnational Corp.'s proposed $1,975 million term loan B-2 due 2018 our 'BB-' issue-level rating, with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company will use proceeds from the loan to refinance its existing term loan B. The new loans reduce interest expense and provide for further pricing step downs if Quintiles completes an initial public offering. However, we have no information from the company to suggest that an offering is imminent. Rationale The ratings on Quintiles Transnational Corp. reflect the company's "aggressive" financial policy, characterized by pro forma lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA slightly above 5x and a shareholder-friendly financial policy that has resulted in two debt-financed dividends this year. The ratings also reflect Quintiles' "satisfactory" business risk profile, supported by the company's industry-leading market position in the growing contract research (CRO) industry. Quintiles' aggressive financial risk profile reflects a financial policy that uses excess cash and debt capacity for dividends. Pro forma for the October 2012 debt issuance, debt to EBITDA as of Sept. 30, 2012, was 5x, reflecting in part the addition of $475 million of new debt in 2012 to fund shareholder distributions. Although we believe EBITDA growth will result in declining debt leverage over time, we believe Quintiles will use its growing excess debt capacity for additional dividends and, absent a change in capital structure or financial policy, will maintain leverage in the 4x to 5x range over the longer term. We expect Quintiles to generate at least mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth in 2013, based on strong industry growth trends and Quintiles' 2012 backlog growth. We believe that stable EBITDA margins and this level of revenue growth will allow EBITDA to expand and reduce leverage to about 4.5x by the end of 2013, and improve funds from operations to total debt to about 15% next year. Quintiles' position as the largest CRO providing services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is a crucial factor supporting the satisfactory business risk profile. We expect industry conditions to continue to improve, which we believe will result in mid- to high-single-digit revenue and EBITDA growth in 2013. We believe that Quintiles can sustain this level of organic growth over the intermediate term based on our expectation for increased outsourcing by larger pharmaceutical companies, modest increases in research and development (R&D) budgets as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seek to refill product pipelines, and our belief that an increasing amount of drug approvals will come from smaller pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. These smaller companies often lack the infrastructure to perform certain clinical development services internally. At the same time, we expect Quintiles to benefit from an ongoing trend among large pharmaceutical companies toward forming strategic partnerships with a smaller number of large, global CROs. Over time, we expect that this will shift some market share from the smaller CROs to the largest global players like Quintiles. The company offers an array of services within its two key segments--the clinical development and consulting segment and the commercial solutions segment--giving it some revenue diversity. However, Quintiles still depends on pharmaceutical industry R&D spending. While Quintiles' scale and focus on the late-stage segment of the market is a mitigating factor, contract cancelations remain a risk because sponsors (or, in some cases, regulators) can cancel trials with very little notice. Liquidity We view Quintiles' liquidity as "strong." Sources of cash are likely to exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next 12 months. Our assessment of Quintiles' liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- Our expectation that liquidity sources will exceed uses by at least 1.5x over the next 12 months. -- If EBITDA declines by 50%, we expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses. -- Sources of cash include $400 million in cash, full availability under the $300 million revolving credit facility, and our expectation of about $400 million in 2013 funds from operations; -- Uses of cash include modest working capital usage and about $200 million in annual capital expenditures; -- Quintiles faces no near term debt maturities, and; -- We we believe Quintiles can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Quintiles reflects our expectation that it will maintain its market-leading position in an industry that we expect to have solid long-term growth prospects. While adjusted debt to EBITDA is currently around 5x, we expect debt leverage to be around 4.5x by the end of 2013 due to EBITDA growth. We also expect funds from operations to total debt to be sustained in the mid-teens. Despite our belief that Quintiles will generate meaningful cash flow over the next year, we expect that the company will direct its cash flow toward growth objectives and further shareholder dividends. If the company demonstrates a commitment to directing free cash flow toward repaying debt and reduces leverage to around 3.5x, we could raise the rating. However, we view this as unlikely under the current ownership structure. We could lower the rating if the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy, resulting in debt financed dividends that increase leverage to above 5x on a sustained basis. We would also consider a lower rating if the industry were to reenter a steep downturn and Quintiles suffered a significant operating shortfall that causes EBITDA to decline and debt leverage to rise and remain above 5x. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Quintiles Transnational Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 4 Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 6 New Rating Quintiles Transnational Corp. Senior Secured $1.975B term B-2 bank loan due 2018 BB- Recovery Rating 4