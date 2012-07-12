July 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'F1+' rating on Intermountain Power Agency's (IPA) $290 million authorized commercial paper (CP). Fitch is not currently reviewing the 'AA-' long-term rating on IPA's outstanding senior and subordinate bonds. SECURITY The CP program is a general unsecured obligation of IPA. KEY RATING DRIVERS ROBUST SHORT TERM LIQUIDITY: IPA's $290 million CP program is supported by two line of credit facilities from JP Morgan Chase & Co ($200 million, rated 'A+'/Rating Watch Negative) and Bank of Nova Scotia ($90 million, rated 'AA-'/Stable Outlook). Together with $190 million of cash and short term investments, IPA has a ratio of liquid resources to potential liquidity requirements of 1.65 times (x); well in excess of Fitch's 1.25x requirement for an 'F1+'. LONG TERM TAKE OR PAY CONTRACTS: IPA has strong take-or-pay power sales contracts (PSC) with 36 purchasing utilities (purchasers). The purchasers are unconditionally obligated to pay all costs of operation, maintenance and debt service whether or not the project is operating. IMPLIED STEP-UP PROVISION: The PSCs are viewed as having an implied step-up provision through the ability to amend the budget for unexpected costs, including those from a member default. STRONG PURCHASERS: The rating factors in the financial strength of the six California purchasers who account for at least 75% of the project output. The balance is shared between 23 Utah municipal purchasers (14%), six Utah cooperatives (7%) and one investor owned utility (4%). SOLID OPERATING PERFORMANCE: IPA continues to exhibit solid operational performance. The project had an availability factor of 81.4% in 2011 and a capacity factor of 74%. After factoring the planned outage in 2011, the net output factor was a healthy 87%. From 2007 to 2010 IPA's availability factor has exceeded 90%, indicating solid operating performance. RAPID DEBT AMORTIZATION: IPA is aggressively repaying its outstanding debt. IPA's publicly-held debt has been reduced by nearly two-thirds in the last 13 years. The agency continues to replace senior debt with subordinate debt issued under a more flexible indenture. IPA's only exposure to variable rate debt is through its commercial paper program. LIMITED IMPACT OF NEW ENVIRONMENTAL RULES: IPA's existing pollution control equipment meets the requirements under EPA's Mercury and Air Toxic Standards (MATS) rule. Additionally, IPA's California purchasers are expected to be allocated sufficient allowances through 2020 to meet the state's Green House Gas (GHG) regulations. CREDIT PROFILE Take-or-Pay Power Sales Contracts IPA owns and operates the Intermountain Power Project which includes a 1,800 MW base load coal-fired generating plant and an extensive transmission system that is used to deliver power to its purchasers. The project continues to operate at a high degree of availability and exceeds the industry average for coal units of comparable size. The project also exhibits a high capacity factor indicating its competitive cost position in the region. Credit strength is derived by the take-or-pay power sales contracts with 36 purchasing utilities. The PSCs expire on June 15, 2027, but if the project is still operable, and to the extent permitted by law, the purchasers have renewal rights for proportionate future participation with substantially equivalent terms and conditions. Additionally, the PSCs cannot be adversely amended or terminated as long as the bonds are still outstanding. Strong Creditworthy Purchasers There are six California purchasers consisting of the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (LADWP; 'AA?'/Stable Outlook, accounting for 44.617% generation entitlement share), the cities of Anaheim ('AA-'/Stable Outlook, 13.225%), Riverside ('AA-'/Stable Outlook, 7.617%), Burbank (not rated by Fitch, 3.371%), Glendale ('A+'/Stable Outlook, 1.704%) and Pasadena ('AA'/Stable Outlook, 4.409%). California purchasers have approximately a 75% share of the project. PacifiCorp (Utah Power & Light), the 23 Utah purchasers and the six rural electric cooperatives have the remaining 25%. However, pursuant to an excess power sales agreement between the Utah and the California purchasers, California's share of the take-or-pay obligation is actually 96% with LADWP alone accounting for 60%. The strength of the California purchasers together with the allocation of sufficient allowances through 2020 partially mitigates the concern due to the state's GHG regulations which are scheduled to be effective Jan. 1, 2013. Budgeting Process Allows for Unlimited Step-up The power sales contracts provide that the obligation of each power purchaser is several and not joint. However, a failure by a power purchaser to make payments when due under its PSC may result in larger payments being assessed to the other purchasers to enable the agency to pay operating expenses, debt service and other costs of the project and maintain required reserves. A default in a prior month is allocated pro-rata to all participants including the non-performing participant in the following month albeit on an adjusted monthly budget that can be higher than the original budget so as to not have a shortfall. This process can be repeated for up to 120 days before the defaulting participant's power supply is discontinued. The reallocation of defaulted amounts along with the flexible budgeting process results in an unlimited implied step-up obligation for the performing purchasers. This construct offers substantial protection to bondholders from continuing defaults. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)