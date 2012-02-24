(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the IDR and long-term debt ratings of
Ball Corporation. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has assigned
a 'BB+' rating to Ball Corp.'s $500 million senior unsecured notes offering due
2022. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay the
consideration, accrued and unpaid interest and related fees in connection with
the previously announced tender offer and related consent solicitation for any
and all of its outstanding $450 million senior notes due 2018 and for general
corporate purposes. Once the 2018 notes are fully redeemed, the rating for that
issuance will be withdrawn. The Ratings affirmation includes: Ball Corporation
--IDR at 'BB+'; --Senior Unsecured Debt at 'BB+'; --Senior Secured Credit
Facility at 'BBB-'. The rating affirmation incorporates the company's solid cash
flow generation, stable credit metrics, leading market positions in its product
categories/market segments, and current expectations in the packaging end
markets. During the past couple of years, Ball has reduced overcapacity, removed
fixed costs, divested lower margin commodity-oriented assets and rebalanced its
mix. Consequently operational focus has sharpened across its strategic footprint
resulting in solid operating performance as EBIT improved in 2011. Ball has very
good liquidity resulting from cash generation, availability under its credit
agreement and balance sheet cash. Free cash flow (CFO less capital spending less
dividend) was $459 million for 2011. At the end of the fourth quarter, Ball had
no outstandings on its $1 billion multicurrency revolver that matures in 2015.
Ball has significant flexibility under its covenants and basket capacity. Cash
was $166 million. Near-term maturities are minimal following the refinancing of
its credit facilities in December 2010. As such, the next material maturity is
when the term loans mature in 2015. Ball has additional liquidity through an
accounts receivable securitization program. During 2011, Ball entered into a
three year receivable securitization agreement that can vary between $150
million and $275 million depending on the seasonality of the company's business.
At the end of 2011, $231 million of accounts receivable were sold under this
agreement. Ball also has uncommitted, unsecured credit facilities, which Fitch
views as a weaker form of liquidity. Ball had up to $465 million of uncommitted
lines available of which $149 million was outstanding and due on demand. Gross
leverage proforma for this debt refinancing at the end of 2011 was 2.7 times
(x), consistent with 2010. Net leverage was 2.5x, which meets Ball's net
leverage target goal. For 2012, Fitch does not expect any further debt reduction
and leverage should remain consistent with current levels absent considerations
for a large acquisition. As a result, the company has significant flexibility
when deploying its excess capital. In 2011, Ball spent approximately $250
million on growth-related capital, $295 million on acquisitions and
approximately $474 million on share repurchases. Capital spending will ramp down
moderately in 2012 to approximately $400 due to the completion of several
expansionary projects. Consequently, Fitch expects FCF levels (after dividends)
should be in the range of $370 million to $400 million in 2012. Share
repurchases could approach similar levels depending on Ball's acquisition
activity. Risks are reflected in the rating and in Fitch's opinion, are quite
manageable. These include the acquisitive nature of the company, the risks
inherent within the packaging segment including emerging markets risk and
revenue/customer concentration, as well as its underfunded pension plans. In
addition, Ball's largest segment, the U.S. beverage can along with the food can
segment represent mature business segments subject to volume-related pressure.
Ball's exposure in Europe, while material (revenues estimated in the 20 - 25%
range), is lower than most other packaging companies. Longer-term, Ball is well
positioned within certain emerging market segments to capture its fair share of
growth from can conversions in these lowered penetrated markets. China
represents the most important segment and the company has the number one
position with approximately 28% market share. The market share concentration in
China may however prevent further consolidation by Ball in this highly
fragmented market due to governmental antitrust laws. Growth in these regions
should more than offset volume related pressure in its mature markets and result
in greater cash flows. The new unsecured notes contain a less restrictive
covenant package than the existing unsecured notes. The 2022 notes have a
limitation on liens and limitation on sale and leaseback transactions. Ball has
significant capacity for additional liens under this covenant. The new notes do
not contain any restricted payments limitations. Ball's existing debt contains
more restrictive covenants (including restricted payments) with fall away
provisions in the event of being rated investment grade.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)