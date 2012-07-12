July 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its 'BB-'
subordinated debt rating on Unit Corp.'s 6.625% senior subordinated
notes due 2021 is unchanged. The company announced it will seek to add on $350
million to the existing $250 million notes outstanding, bringing the total issue
amount to $600 million. The recovery rating on the notes is '3', indicating our
expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. The 'BB-' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Tulsa-based
Unit are unaffected. The exploration and production company intends to use
proceeds to partially finance its recently announced acquisition of Noble Energy
Inc.'s (BBB/Stable/--) interests in certain oil and gas assets in Western
Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle, and for general corporate purposes. The
proposed transaction is about $617 million and encompasses 84,000 net acres
primarily in the Granite Wash, Cleveland, and Marmaton plays in western Oklahoma
and the Texas Panhandle. The estimated proved reserves of the subject properties
is 44 million barrels of oil
equivalents and the estimated average net daily production is 10,000 barrels
of oil equivalent. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, we expect credit
measures to remain satisfactory for the ratings.
The ratings on Unit reflect the company's lack of scale in its business units,
aggressive near-term capital spending, and weak utilization of low horse power
drilling rigs. Offsetting these negatives is its above-average financial
performance, good operating costs, and diversified business portfolio.
RATINGS LIST
Unit Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
Rating Remains Unchanged
Unit Corp.
$600 mil sr sub notes due 2021 BB-
Recovery Rating 3
