July 12 - U.S. prime money market funds (MMFs) maintained their conservative stance towards liquidity, credit and asset allocations during the second quarter of 2012, according to Fitch Ratings. MMF exposures across Eurozone countries remained relatively stable, while marginally increasing assets allocation outside Eurozone, primarily Canadian and Asian issuers. As MMFs seek to further diversify their portfolios away from the financial sector, nonfinancial issuers were able to increase commercial paper issuance at attractive rates. Furthermore, indicative of a conservative investment trend, MMFs invested a larger percentage of their portfolios in U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements. Given the recent modest improvement of MMF yield, fund fees charged by prime institutional MMFs averaged 24 basis points (bps) at the end of June, representing an average increase of one bp over the first quarter, when the average fee stood at 23 bps. Nonetheless, Fitch notes it is uncertain whether smaller money fund managers will be able to endure the generally low interest rate environment. In Fitch's view, increase costs of offering MMF platforms are likely to promote further industry consolidation as small- to medium-size fund advisors could be forced to exit the market. Adding to a lack of revenues is the effect of the SEC's impending MMF proposals, which could potentially add significant costs. The volatility of U.S. prime MMFs' shadow net asset values (NAVs) have declined substantially since the onset of the financial crisis. Fitch attributes the decline to sustained demand for high-quality MMF-eligible securities, heightened risk aversion by MMF shareholders and managers, and, importantly, the introduction of MMF regulatory reform (Rule 2a-7) by the SEC in May 2010. The full report 'U.S. Money Market Funds Update: Second-Quarter 2012' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Money Market Funds Update: Second-Quarter 2012 (MMFs Remain Conservative on Credit and Liquidity) (New York Ratings Team)