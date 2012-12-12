Dec 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Mercia No.1 plc's RMBS notes final ratings, as follows: GBP718,200,000 Class A1: assigned 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable GBP718,200,000 Class A2: assigned 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable GBP191,200,000 Class Z VFN: assigned 'NRsf' The notes are backed by buy-to-let residential mortgage loans originated in England and Wales by Godiva Mortgages Limited (Godiva; unrated), a wholly owned subsidiary of Coventry Building Society (CBS; 'A'/Stable/'F1'). This is the first standalone pass-through RMBS transaction by Godiva under the Mercia series. The final ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), Godiva's origination and underwriting procedures, its servicing capabilities, and the transaction's financial and legal structure. CE for the class A note totals 12%, provided by the subordination of the class Z VFN (9.5%), a non-amortising reserve fund (2.5%), fully funded by the class Z VFN at closing, and excess spread. Godiva provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template and all relevant fields were provided in the data tape with the exception of builders deposits, income certification and the rental income for a small number of the loans. Fitch applied no adjustment for income certification given the analysis for a BTL pool is based on the rental income and not the borrower's income. Annual performance history data was provided on Godiva origination covering 2007-2012, and by CBS for buy-to-let loans originated prior to 2007. The performance of Godiva's mortgage book was in line with that seen for other prime UK lenders. Loan-level data on sold repossessions provided by Godiva consisted of 107 loans, of which 99 were sold between 2007 and 2012. The agency used this data to analyse the originator's quick sale adjustment (QSA), which at 32% is higher than Fitch's base case assumption of 22%. The QSA was adjusted upwards to reflect this difference. Godiva/CBS have had a very low number of repossessions since the onset of the credit crisis. To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria" dated 7 June 2012 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 9 August 2012, and available at www.fitchratings.com. Fitch modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various prepayment speeds, and interest rates. The cash flow tests showed that the rated class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity. Details of model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults and loss severity are included in the new issue report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The source of information identified for this rating action was informed by information from Godiva Mortgages Limited, Coventry Building Society and their legal advisors Allen & Overy LLP. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, 'EMEA Master Rating Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 9 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions