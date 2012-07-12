(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the ratings of Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener S.A. (Transener) as follows: --Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'B-'; --Long-term Local Currency IDR to 'CCC' from 'B-'; --2016 notes to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B-/RR4'; --2021 notes to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B-/RR4'. The downgrade reflects Transener's continued generation of negative free cash flow (cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures and dividends) during the past two years and through the first quarter of 2012 and its business model challenges due to lack of tariff increases in a context of rising costs. Fitch expects that these factors increase the probability that EBITDA could be negative in 2012; leverage could increase above 10x, and FCF is likely to remain negative. Fitch expects that the company's internally generated funds and liquidity position of ARP 115 million as of March 2012 will be sufficient to face this year's interests and capital expenditures. However, the potential absence of payments agreed with the regulator over the next 12 to 18 months could put pressure on the company's ability to meet 2013's opex and capex. In 2010 and 2011, Transener has partially relied on disbursements from the Wholesale Electric Market Administrator (CAMMESA) to face its operating needs and capital expenditures. Such disbursements were made under an agreement reached between the company and the Secretary of Energy in December 2010 on the amount of cost increases Transener had in the period June 2005 - November 2010. The timing of such disbursements is uncertain and subject to the discretion of the regulator and availability of funds at CAMMESA. Up to date, Transener has received approximately 21% of the amount agreed. The political and regulatory risk related to Transener's business is considered high. Transener's full-tariff review is pending since 2002. Offsetting factors relate to its strong competitive position as the largest transporter of high voltage electricity in Argentina, and its priority of payment from its offtaker, CAMMESA. It also encompasses an adequate amortization schedule with no major maturities until 2021. For the 12 month period ended Dec. 31, 2011, the company had USD 154 million of total debt. This figure compares with USD 33 million of EBITDA, resulting in a total debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.7x, and interest coverage ratios of 1.7x. Triggers for a negative rating action include a significant deterioration in the company's liquidity. Triggers for a positive rating action include a full tariff review that reconstitutes the company's economic equation. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Cash Flow Measures in Corporate Analysis - Amended' (Oct. 12, 2005); --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Evaluating Corporate Governance' (Dec. 13, 2011); --'Liquidity Considerations for Corporate Issuers' (June 12, 2007); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers' (May 4, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Cash Flow Measures in Corporate Analysis Corporate Rating Methodology Evaluating Corporate Governance Liquidity Considerations for Corporate Issuers Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (New York Ratings Team)