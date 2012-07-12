July 12 - Fitch Ratings has published its 2007-2011 'Comparative Statistics Book' for Chilean Corporate Issuers, covering leverage capital structures, liquidity analysis and other key financial and credit rating indicators for Fitch-rated Latin America corporate issuers. The report continues Fitch's ongoing efforts to provide investors with tools and detailed company profile information to make insightful credit judgments in a region with diverse risks. Fitch's corporate ratings make use of both qualitative and quantitative analyses to assess the business and financial risks of fixed-income issuers and of their individual debt issues. Fitch's qualitative analysis explores issuers' operating environment to account for systemic risk, which might at times compress an issuer's credit quality despite having a conservative financial profile. The quantitative aspect of Fitch's corporate ratings focuses on the issuer's policies in relation to operating strategies, acquisitions and divestitures, financial leverage targets, dividend policies, and financial goals. Paramount to the analysis is the issuer's ability to generate cash, which is reflected by the ratios that measure profitability and coverage on a cash flow basis. The sustainability of these credit protection measures is evaluated over a period of time to determine the strength of an issuer's operations, competitive position, and funding ability. Fitch currently rates internationally in excess of 130 corporate issuers from Latin America. The full report is available on the Fitch Ratings' web sites at 'www.fitchratings.com.' and 'www.fitchratings.cl.' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. (New York Ratings Team)