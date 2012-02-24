(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 24 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB' issue-level rating to CSX Corp.'s $300 million senior notes
due 2043. CSX will use net proceeds from the debt issuance to fund a $275
million contribution to its qualified pension plans as well as for general
corporate purposes, which may include repayment of debt, repurchases of CSX's
common stock, capital expenditures, working capital requirements, productivity
improvements, and other cost reductions at CSX's major transportation units.
Our ratings on Jacksonville, Fla.-based CSX Corp. (BBB/Stable/--) reflect the
company's strong competitive position as one of the two large eastern U.S.
freight railroads. The favorable characteristics of the North American freight
railroad industry include limited cyclicality, high barriers to entry, and
access to low-cost equipment financing. Price competition from other railroads
and trucking companies, as well as the capital intensity of the industry,
offset these strengths. We expect CSX to generate funds from operations (FFO)
to total debt in the mid-30% area in 2012. Standard & Poor's characterizes
CSX's business risk as "strong," its financial risk as "significant," and its
liquidity as "adequate," as our criteria define the terms.
For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, CSX generated FFO to total debt of 33%
and debt to capital of 55%. In the near term, we expect CSX to continue
generating satisfactory profitability and significant free cash flow due to
generally favorable pricing trends and ongoing productivity improvements.
Given its satisfactory credit measures and healthy cash flow generation, we
believe CSX's ratings can accommodate increased share repurchases. We could
lower the ratings if overly aggressive financial policies or debt financed
share repurchases result in FFO to total debt falling to less than 25% and
debt to capital exceeding 60%. Management's commitment to maintaining
investment-grade ratings is a key underpinning factor of the current rating.
Potential for an upgrade will depend principally on management's financial
policy, given the company's solid earnings and cash flow prospects.
RATINGS LIST
CSX Corp.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
$300 mil. senior notes due 2043 BBB
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)