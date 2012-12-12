Overview
-- Low interest rates and volatile financial markets continue to weigh on
La Societe Hospitaliere d'Assurance Mutuelle's (SHAM) already weak risk-based
capital adequacy.
-- In addition, we see increasing pressure on prospective earnings and
financial flexibility stemming from higher competition in the medical
liability business, which reduces SHAM's ability to implement rate increases
when needed.
-- Consequently, we are revising our outlook on SHAM to negative from
stable, and affirming our 'BBB' long-term ratings on the company.
-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could downgrade
SHAM if it is unable to restore its risk-based capital adequacy to a level
more commensurate with the current rating.
Rating Action
On Dec. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to negative from
stable its outlook on French mutual insurer La Societe Hospitaliere
d'Assurances Mutuelles (SHAM). At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB'
long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on SHAM.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that low interest rates and adverse
financial markets will continue to constrain SHAM's risk-based capital
adequacy over the medium term absent restorative management actions. The
impact of increasing competition in the French medical liability business on
the insurer's prospective earnings also weighs negatively on the ratings.
SHAM's risk-based capital adequacy is more sensitive than peers' to interest
rate movement and financial market volatility, given the long-term nature of
its liabilities and its still-high, albeit reducing, exposure to market risk.
We believe that SHAM's capital adequacy will likely remain constrained in the
medium term owing to low interest rates. That said, we expect capital
requirements for asset and liability risks to slightly reduce, as the company
de-risks its asset allocation to a degree while premium volumes stagnate.
SHAM's operating performance and financial flexibility benefited from its
ability to implement rate increases in recent years, in response to the
long-term increase in frequency and average cost of bodily injury claims, and
thanks to low competition in its area of expertise. We believe that increasing
competition in the French medical liability business could weaken SHAM's
earnings by weighing on its technical margins, particularly in the more
competitive private clinics sector. In addition, SHAM's financial flexibility
relies on tariff increases more than its peers', given its already high use of
reinsurance and leveraged balance sheet. Therefore, we believe that SHAM's
more limited pricing power has a negative impact on its financial flexibility.
Our financial strength ratings on SHAM continue to reflect its leading
position and strong expertise in its historical niche market of medical
liability insurance for French public hospitals. Operating performance also
sustains the final ratings, mirroring our view of good earnings over the
cycle, sustained by prudent reinsurance and conservative reserving practices.
In particular, positive reserve surpluses over the last two years, thanks to
the rapid decrease in ultimate losses in early claims development years,
sustain the insurer's positive bottom line results. We expect the net combined
ratio to progressively increase to the mid-90s over the next two years, but to
remain below 110% through the cycle. According to our estimates, we expect
SHAM to post positive net incomes in the EUR15 million-EUR20 million range over
that period.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that low interest rates and volatile
financial markets will continue to constrain SHAM's risk based capital
adequacy, and that increasing competition in the French medical liability
business could weaken SHAM's earnings and financial flexibility.
We could lower our ratings on SHAM if:
-- Its risk-based capital adequacy doesn't improve to a level more
commensurate with a 'BBB' rating, either through stronger internal earnings
generation or restorative management measures; or
-- Earnings deviate significantly from our base-case expectations and the
insurer loosens its conservative policy on reserving practices.
Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if SHAM's capitalization
improves, earnings meet our abovementioned expectations, and the insurer
maintains its good competitive position in its niche market.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
La Societe Hospitaliere d'Assurances Mutuelles
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB/Negative/-- BBB/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB/Negative/-- BBB/Stable/--
