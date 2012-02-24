(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- U.S. Internet security and network optimization solutions provider Blue Coat Systems Inc. has used its senior facilities, along with about $402 million of cash on hand and $492 million of equity, to finance the $1.3 billion acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo.

-- We are assigning a 'B+' corporate credit rating to the company.

-- We are also assigning a 'BB-' issue rating with a recovery rating of '2' to the company's $50 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $360 million first-lien term loan, and a 'B-' issue rating with a recovery rating of '6' to its $115 million second-lien term loan.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will stabilize annual revenues and achieve moderate EBITDA growth in the near term. Rating Action On Feb.24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B+' corporate credit rating to Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Blue Coat Systems Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' issue rating with a recovery rating of '2' to the company's $50 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $360 million first-lien term loan. We also assigned a 'B-' issue rating with a recovery rating of '6' to its $115 million second-lien term loan. After the assignment of preliminary ratings on Jan. 25, 2012, the company upsized its second-lien term loan by $30 million, which had a minimal effect on leverage and did not affect the ratings, outlook, or recovery ratings. Rationale The rating on Blue Coat reflects Standard & Poor's view that a diverse customer base, significant level of recurring revenues, and growing addressable markets will support consistent operating profitability, despite high leverage and a narrow product focus. Blue Coat is a provider of Internet security and network acceleration solutions to large and midsize enterprises and government agencies. The company's solutions help protect enterprises from Web-based security threats ("malware"). The company also provides solutions that improve the performance of business applications, optimize data and rich media content delivery over wide-area network (WAN) connections, and increase application responsiveness across the network. Revenues for the 12 months ended October 2011 were $467 million. Blue Coat's business risk profile is "weak" (as defined in our criteria). The company is a niche participant in the global market for enterprise security software, and faces significant competition from well-capitalized and often more diversified companies such as Cisco Systems, McAfee (a division of Intel), and Riverbed Technology. In addition, evolving market and customer requirements will necessitate ongoing investment in product development; we expect annual research and development to remain at approximately 13% to 14% of revenues. These factors are partly offset by the company's established position in the secure Web gateway market and significant customer switching costs. Although revenues declined 2% in the fiscal year ended April 2011, the company's renewed strategic and market focus on its Web security products generated signs of stability in new business activity in the six months ended October 2011. The current rating and outlook incorporate our expectation that Blue Coat will maintain relatively stable quarterly revenue levels in the second half of fiscal 2012, followed by modest growth thereafter. We also expect a modest improvement in operating margins as a result of a continuing mix shift to more profitable service revenues. Blue Coat will have an "aggressive" financial risk profile following the transaction, with pro forma adjusted leverage of about 5.0x for fiscal 2012. We expect moderate leverage improvement over the near-to-intermediate term, reflecting our view of low-single-digit revenue growth and improved margins. Free operating cash flow (FOCF) is likely to remain positive, reflecting consistent profitability and moderate capital expenditures. Liquidity Pro forma for the transaction, we expect Blue Coat to maintain "adequate" liquidity, comprising availability under a $50 million revolving credit facility (at transaction close) and positive FOCF. Uses of cash include low mandatory debt amortization, modest working capital needs, and capital expenditures of about $15 million to $17 million. Other expectations in terms of the liquidity analysis include:

-- We project sources of cash will exceed uses by more than 1.5x for the near term, reflecting positive cash flow generation and low mandatory debt repayments.

-- Net sources are likely to be positive, even if EBITDA declines by 20%.

-- The current rating does not incorporate any material acquisitions or shareholder payments that could stress liquidity.

-- In addition, we expect the company to maintain an adequate cushion within its financial covenants. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Blue Coat Systems, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Blue Coat will maintain consistent profitability, supported by the company's diverse and recurring revenue base, as well as our expectation that the company will maintain its competitive position in key markets. An upgrade in the near term is unlikely, given the company's leveraged financial profile and our view that its ownership structure is likely to preclude sustained leverage reduction. We may lower the rating if the company demonstrates a lack of revenue stabilization or EBITDA growth, such that leverage approaches the 6x area. Ratings List New Rating; Outlook Action Blue Coat Systems, Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings Blue Coat Systems, Inc. Senior Secured US$360 mil 1st lien term bank ln due 2018 BB-

Recovery Rating 2 US$50 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 BB-

Recovery Rating 2 US$115 mil 2nd lien term bank ln due 2019 B-

Recovery Rating 6