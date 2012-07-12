(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 12 - Accounting adjustments capturing changes in the fair
value of U.S. banks' debt may again cloud results for some of the largest banks
in upcoming second-quarter earnings releases. Fitch expects a recent widening of
credit spreads for a few large institutions -- notably JP Morgan, Citigroup,
Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley -- to drive debt valuation adjustment (DVA)
gains that may distort headline earnings.
Under fair value accounting rules, which may soon be reviewed by the Financial
Accounting Standards Board (FASB), banks include changes in the fair value of
their own debt in pretax income. The theory behind the DVA gains and losses is
that banks' liabilities should reflect market values of debt and the true costs
faced by banks in retiring their own debt obligations.
Unfortunately, volatility in bank spreads drives material changes in debt values
quarter to quarter, forcing the largest banks to sometimes book large DVA gains
or losses as credit market conditions change. Since spreads widened in the
second quarter, the largest banks will likely report noncash gains in their
upcoming results. This follows a series of DVA losses reported in the first
quarter, when credit spreads for the big banks generally tightened as market
perceptions of industry credit risk improved.
We believe it is critical to distinguish between core bank earnings and noncash
valuation adjustments that have little to do with the fundamental financial
performance of the bank. As a result, we back out DVA gains and losses from
reported pretax earnings in our analysis of quarterly results, and in the
computation of relevant credit metrics.
Importantly, only JP Morgan, Citigroup, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley
typically report substantial changes in debt valuation. Because of the
relatively small amount of debt subject to fair value adjustments, Goldman Sachs
has not reported a big impact from DVA changes in recent quarters. Large U.S.
regional banks are generally not affected by DVA accounting provisions.
Debt subject to mark-to-market treatment, while significant for these four
banks, still represents a relatively small percentage of total debt outstanding
at each institution.
