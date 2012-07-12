(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 12 - According to Fitch Ratings' latest telecom special report released
today, Verizon Wireless' new price plans for sharing data are expected to
encourage additional uptake of multiple data devices. In particular, operators
hope shared data plans will increase the attachment rates for tablets which have
been lower than desired by giving consumers more flexibility with their data
consumption.
The pricing for the unlimited text and voice plans also locks in value for
services that would further erode due to cheaper substitutes. Data revenue for
the first-quarter 2012 at Verizon Wireless, AT&T Wireless, and T-Mobile USA grew
19% year over year to $14.2 billion. This represents 41% of service revenue
compared with 36% one year ago.
The new pricing structure taken by the industry leader is a disciplined pricing
action that could create more cash flow stability longer term within the
wireless industry. Fitch expects AT&T Wireless will likely adopt a similar, less
aggressive strategy focused on subscribers paying for the value of added data
services. This is based in part on AT&T's current lower-priced tiered data
strategy versus Verizon's higher priced data plans.
The rest of the wireless industry will be able to differentiate more on price,
variety, value-enhancing services, and/or size of 'data buckets.' However,
profitability will remain lower due to scale, pricing power, and high device
subsidies, particularly with the iPhone.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)