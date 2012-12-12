(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We consider Germany-based Deutsche Postbank AG to be core to its parent Deutsche Bank AG under our group methodology, based on Deutsche Bank's 93.7% stake and an approved profit-and-loss transfer agreement. -- We are raising our long-term rating on Postbank to 'A+' from 'A' and affirming the 'A-1' short-term rating. -- The negative outlook on Postbank mirrors that on the parent and reflects the risks we perceive for Deutsche Bank's capital and earnings. Rating Action On Dec. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty credit rating on Germany-based Deutsche Postbank AG to 'A+' from 'A'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit rating. Rationale The upgrade reflects that we have reclassified Postbank's group status as "core" instead of "highly strategic," as defined in our criteria. We have therefore equalized the ratings on Postbank with those on its parent Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Negative/A-1), in line with our group rating methodology. Our assessment reflects the increase of Deutsche Bank's stake in Postbank to 93.7% from 52%, and the profit-and-loss transfer agreement signed in March 2012. Moreover, under our group criteria, we don't usually designate a subsidiary as a "core" group entity during the first two years after its acquisition because of unanticipated integration risks. However, Deutsche Bank attained majority ownership of Postbank on Nov. 26, 2010, slightly more than two years ago, which fulfills this criterion. Our long-term rating on Postbank is therefore fully in line with that on Deutsche Bank and represents a four-notch uplift from our assessment of Postbank's stand-alone credit profile at 'bbb'. This reflects our anticipation of parental support for Postbank under almost all foreseeable circumstances. We regard Postbank's importance to the German government as high, reflecting its large retail operations. However, we do not include additional notches of support for potential extraordinary government support, since we assign the higher indicative counterparty credit rating resulting from our group support framework or our government support framework. Outlook The negative outlook on Postbank mirrors that on its parent Deutsche Bank, which reflects the risks we perceive for Deutsche Bank's capital position. We may lower the ratings if, contrary to our expectations, our risk-adjusted capital ratio for Deutsche Bank, before adjustments for diversification, failed to improve to more than 7% over the next 12 months. We could revise the outlook to stable if, as we anticipate, Deutsche Bank's capitalization improves and, at the same time, the bank keeps reducing the weight of confidence-sensitive funding resources in its funding mix. We would lower the ratings on Postbank if its "core" group status were to weaken, a scenario we currently consider to be unlikely, however. Ratings Score Snapshot To From Issuer Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 A/Positive/A-1 SACP bbb bbb Anchor a- a- Business Position Adequate (0) Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Above Average Above Average and Adequate (0) and Adequate (0) Support +4 +3 GRE Support 0 0 Group Support +4 +3 Sovereign Support 0 0 Additional Factors 0 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Ratings List Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed To From Deutsche Postbank AG Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 A/Positive/A-1 Certificate Of Deposit A+/A-1 A/A-1 Senior Unsecured A+ A NB: This list does not include all the ratings affected. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)