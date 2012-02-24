(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 -Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yorkshire Water Services Bradford Finance Limited's (Programme Issuer), Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Limited's (Exchange Issuer) and Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited's (YWSF) senior secured ratings as follows: Programme Issuer: Class A: 'A'; Stable Outlook Class B: 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Exchange Issuer: Class A: 'A'; Stable Outlook YWSF: Class A: 'A'; Stable Outlook Non-participating bonds: 'A-'; Stable Outlook Programme Issuer, Exchange Issuer and YWSF are Yorkshire Water Services Limited's (Yorkshire Water) financing vehicles. Yorkshire Water is a water and wastewater services monopoly regulated by Ofwat - the economic regulator of water and sewerage industry in England and Wales. The company serves a population of about 4.9 million in the former county of Yorkshire and part of North Derbyshire. The affirmation reflects the low-risk regulated business profile, the supportive regulatory framework in England and Wales, credit metrics that are within current rating guidelines, and the secured nature of the group's financing structure, which benefits from structural enhancements and debt service reserve liquidity. The ratings are based on Fitch's expectation that Yorkshire Water's leverage - pension adjusted net debt/regulatory asset value (RAV), for Class A debt and for the total secured debt including Class B debt will remain at or below 73% and 83%, respectively, over the current price control period (AMP5). The company's average post-maintenance and post-tax interest cover ratio (PMICR) over AMP5 is expected to remain between 1.50x-1.55x (Class A) and between 1.20x-1.30x for the interest on Class A and B debt combined. These credit metrics exclude any revenue under-recoveries in coming years due to a shift in customers to metered water supplies from unmetered water supplies and conservation since revenue shortfall during current price control due to volume difference will be recovered in the next price control on an NPV neutral basis. Fitch's forecast is based on the final determination of tariffs for AMP5, Yorkshire Water's business plan, and conservative estimates about operating costs, interest rates, and capital expenditure. In terms of system reliability and availability, Yorkshire Water's regulatory performance weakened during FY11 (ending on 31 March 2011) from historically robust levels as the company missed its water leakage targets for two years in a row and security of water supply index fell to 98% in FY11. The company's water and sewerage infrastructure, in terms of reliability and availability, was assessed "marginal" by Ofwat for FY11. During FY12, the company spent about GBP33m in addition to Ofwat approved capex to improve reliability and availability of its water infrastructure. The company expects to meet water leakage targets for FY12 and thereafter. However, the impact of severe weather conditions on water leakage in the future is unknown and remains a concern given recent experience. Yorkshire Water's operating performance in terms of consumer experience and environmental impact was within the regulatory targets for AMP5. The company was ranked second in the new regulatory customer service measure, "Service Incentive Mechanism" or SIM, for FY11. Negative rating action could occur if PMICR for Class A interest falls below 1.5x, Class A Net debt/RAV, rises over 74%, and decline in the regulatory performance adversely affects financial flexibility on a sustainable basis. Similarly, PMICR for the senior secured debt (Class A and Class B) falling below 1.2x, an increase in RAV based leverage to over 84% along with a material decline in the company's regulatory performance on a sustainable basis would likely result in a negative action on the Class B debt ratings. A positive rating action is currently unlikely as the company's regulatory performance has weakened from the last price control period (AMP4) and its credit metrics are at the lower end of the current ratings guidelines. However, Fitch would consider a positive rating action if the RAV based leverage, pension adjusted net debt (Class A)/RAV, falls to or below 57.5% and PMICR for Class A interest improves to 1.7x on a sustained basis. For the senior secured debt (Class A and Class B), PMICR would have to improve to at least 1.4x and RAV based senior secured leverage decrease to or below 65% on a sustainable basis. Fitch would also have to assume that the company would remain one of the leading performers in terms of the regulatory outputs. The group restructured its GBP1.3bn portfolio of index-linked swaps, which converts floating rate obligations into index-linked obligations during FY12. The restructured swap agreement includes pay-as-you-go provisions requiring pay down of accretion every five years beginning August 2016. These instruments do not have the same cash-enhancing effect as long-dated index-linked bonds and as a result, Fitch will only give partial credit for these instruments for the interest cover in the future, if the economics of these swaps change from net payment to net receipt of cash. Currently, the receiving leg of cash flow from these swaps is lower than the payment leg of the structure. As of September 2011, the group had GBP45m in cash and cash equivalents, as well as GBP351m available undrawn committed and syndicated bank facilities, of which GBP210m will mature in October 2016. The amount available under the European Investment Bank ('AAA'/Rating Watch Negative) facility must be drawn by way of a loan- GBP75m in September 2012 and the remainder in June 2013. Additionally, the company has GBP216m available under a debt-service reserve liquidity facility and GBP66m under an operating & maintenance reserve liquidity facility. In Fitch's opinion, the company has sufficient liquidity to meet its scheduled debt maturities, operational funding needs, and capital expenditure through FY13. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)