July 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' rating on the following Central Bradford Progress Authority, PA, bonds issued on behalf of Guthrie Health (Guthrie): --$102.4 million series 2011 Central Bradford Progress Authority, PA revenue bonds; --$89.9 million series 2007 Health Facilities Authority of Sayre health care revenues bonds. The Rating Outlook remains Positive. SECURITY Debt payments are secured by a pledge of the gross revenues of Guthrie Health. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG LIQUIDITY AND PROFITABILITY: Guthrie's financial profile is characterized by strong liquidity with 245.9% cash to debt at May 31, 2012 and robust profitability with operating margin averaging 4.9% since fiscal 2007. ABOVE AVERAGE DEBT BURDEN: Guthrie's debt burden remains high for the 'A+' rating level with MADS comprising 3.3% of operating revenue in fiscal 2011 relative to Fitch's 'A' category median of 2.9%. Plans to issue an additional $50 million of debt in the fall of 2012 will further increase the debt burden. ELEVATED CAPITAL SPENDING: The capital plan for fiscal 2012-2016 totals $398 million, including replacement facilities for two hospitals, and capital spending levels are much higher than historical levels which averaged $31 million per year since fiscal 2007. STRONG PHYSICIAN ALIGNMENT: Guthrie Clinic's large employed multispecialty physician group and wide network of clinical locations is a key component of the system's operating performance and leading market share. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Upward rating movement may occur if Guthrie sustains its current profitability and liquidity levels through its major capital projects. CREDIT PROFILE Guthrie's operating performance is robust with operating profitability consistently exceeding Fitch's 'A' category medians. Operating margin averaged 4.9% since fiscal 2007 and equaled 5.3% in fiscal 2011 relative to Fitch's 'A' category median of 2.6%. Strong operations continued in the 11-month interim period ending May 31, 2012 (the interim period) with a 4.7% operating margin. The strong operating performance continues to be driven by good volume growth, favorable managed care rate increases, and cost reduction initiatives. The fiscal 2013 budget is modest and includes a 3.1% operating margin; however, Fitch views the budget as conservative. Robust profitability and cash flows have generated a strong balance sheet with liquidity metrics exceeding Fitch's 'A' category medians. Unrestricted cash and investments increased 28.3% since fiscal 2010 to $580.4 million at May 31, 2012 equating to 428.5 days cash on hand, 30.9x cushion ratio and 245.9% cash to debt. The investment allocation is conservative with 36.5% equities and 63.6% cash and fixed income securities at May 31, 2012. Despite robust profitability and a strong balance sheet, Guthrie's debt burden remains above average for the rating category. MADS equaled 3.3% of total revenue compared to Fitch's 'A' category median of 2.9%. Additionally, MADS coverage by operating EBITDA remains only adequate for the 'A' rating category at 3.4x in fiscal 2011 and 3.8x in the interim period. Total long-term debt equaled $236 million at May 31, 2012 and is 63% underlying fixed rate and 37% underlying variable rate, with the variable rate debt swapped to fixed rate. The swap collateral posting threshold is $25 million; however, no collateral was required to be posted as of June 30, 2012. Guthrie plans to issue an additional $50 million of debt in the fall of 2012 to partially fund capital projects. The bonds are expected to be issued in a variable rate mode and placed directly with a bank. Approximately $30 million of the bonds is expected to be synthetically fixed using existing swaps. The debt issuance will further elevate Guthrie's debt burden. Pro forma MADS is expected to increase to $21.6 million from the current $18.8 million, equating to 3.6% of operating revenues. Pro forma MADS coverage by operating EBITDA decreases to 2.9x in fiscal 2011 and 3.3x in the interim period. Capital spending plans remain at elevated levels. Guthrie's five-year capital plan includes a total of $398 million in capital investments through 2016, including $143.8 million in fiscal 2013. Major capital projects include two replacement hospitals, hospital renovations and a substantial expansion of Guthrie's network of regional clinics. The majority of capital spending, $311.5 million, will occur through fiscal 2014 with the remaining $86.6 million spent in fiscal years 2015 and 2016. Funding sources include $100 million from the series 2011 bonds and $50 million from the expected series 2012 bond issuance with the remainder from cash and cash flow. Guthrie's operating platform includes a large multispecialty physician group and a wide network of clinic locations, which is a key credit strength since it should allow the organization the ability to more easily control costs in a pressured reimbursement environment. The Guthrie Clinic has 258 employed physicians and is a key component of the system's success in maintaining a leading market share position and strong physician alignment. Guthrie's leading market share in its primary service area (PSA) increased to 48.5% in 2010 from 46% in 2009. The PSA includes counties in Pennsylvania and New York. The market share for Guthrie's primary competitor, Arnot Ogden Medical Center, decreased to 8.7% from 9.3% during the time period. Guthrie is in the process of an organizational restructuring. Historically, Guthrie was organized through an alignment agreement between Guthrie Clinic and Guthrie Healthcare System. The restructuring includes the full integration of the two entities under a common governance and management structure. The integration is expected to be completed in 2013. The integration will have no impact on the security provided through the existing master trust indenture. The Positive Outlook reflects Guthrie's continued strong financial performance and leading market share. A rating upgrade is precluded at this time due to the large capital plans with $143.8 million in anticipated capital spending in fiscal 2013 and the potential impact on liquidity levels. Upward rating movement may occur if Guthrie sustains its current profitability and liquidity levels through its major capital projects. Guthrie Health is an integrated delivery system consisting of three hospitals and a large multispecialty physician group which employs 258 physicians. The three hospitals are located in the Twin Tiers region of New York and Pennsylvania. Total operating revenues equaled $575.8 million in fiscal 2011. Guthrie covenants to provide annual disclosure within 120 days of the fiscal year end and quarterly disclosure within 60 days of the end of each quarter. Disclosure is provided through the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's EMMA system. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)