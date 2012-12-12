Dec 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Russian Republic of Udmurtia's RUB2.5bn domestic bond issue (ISIN RU000A0JTF76), due 5 December 2017, a Long-term local currency rating of 'BB+' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA(rus)'. The republic has Long-term local and foreign currency ratings of 'BB+' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA(rus)'. The Long-term ratings both have Stable Outlooks. The republic's Short-term foreign currency rating is 'B'. The bond issue has a variable coupon and amortising structure. The proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance maturing debt and to fund the budget deficit. A credit analysis on the Republic of Udmurtia is available on www.fitchratings.com Contact: Primary Analyst Behruz Ismailov Analyst +7 495 956 9980 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 6 Gasheka Street Moscow, 125047 Secondary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Director +7 495 95670 64 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Senior Director +33 144 29 9134 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States', dated 17 August 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Multimedia Tools Products and Services Fitch Training