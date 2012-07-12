(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 - Fitch assigns a 'F1' rating to the Harbor Department of the City of Los Angeles (Harbor Department) Commercial Paper Notes not to exceed $125,000,000 Series A-1 (Exempt Facility AMT); B-1 (Exempt Facility Non-AMT); C-1 (Governmental Non-AMT) and D-1(Taxable) and assigns a rating of 'F1+' to the not to exceed $125,000,000 Series A-2 (Exempt Facility AMT); B-2 (Exempt Facility Non-AMT); C-2 (Governmental Non-AMT) and D-2 (Taxable) (the notes). The 'F1' rating on the Series A-1, B-1, C-1 and D-1 notes is based on the liquidity support provided by Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. (Mizuho, rated 'A/F1'long-term rating on rating watch negative) in the form of a Line of Credit Agreement (LCA). The 'F1+' rating on the Series A-2, B-2, C-2 and D-2 is based on the liquidity support provided by Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (Wells Fargo, rated 'AA-/F1+', stable outlook) in the form of a LCA. The rating on the notes will expire on the earlier of July 23, 2015, the expiration date of both the Mizuho and Well Fargo LCAs, unless such date is further extended or any prior termination of the applicable LCA. Fitch currently rates revenue bonds of the Harbor Department of the City of Los Angeles 'AA' (see rating action commentary dated May 1, 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com). U.S. Bank National Association as the Issuing and Paying Agent (IPA) will draw on the appropriate LCA whenever proceeds of the sale of rollover Notes are insufficient to pay maturing notes. Each LCA provides coverage for the principal amount of notes and $11,250,000 in interest coverage. The IPA is instructed not to issue any notes that together with notes then outstanding will exceed the amount available under the related LCA to pay the principal and interest on the notes at maturity. The tax-exempt Series A-C notes will be sold at par with interest due at maturity. The taxable Series D notes will be sold at a discount. Following the occurrence of an event of default under the related LCA, the affected bank may direct the IPA to immediately stop the issuance of any additional notes. Following the stop issuance notice the affected bank may reduce the stated amount of the related LCA to the amount of notes outstanding plus interest that will become due and payable for the outstanding notes at maturity. In addition, the LCA may be terminated at the affected LCA provider's option upon the occurrence of specified termination events. The related series rating may be adjusted upward or downward in conjunction with the long-term rating of revenue bonds issued by the Harbor Department of the City of Los Angeles or the short-term rating of the applicable bank. Loop Capital Markets LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. Inc. are the dealers for the notes. The proceeds of the notes will be used for various purposes related to the Harbor Department, including the construction, maintenance, replacement and operation of improvements utilities, structures, watercraft, facilities, equipment and services for Departmental purposes.

