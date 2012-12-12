Dec 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the current ratings for The Laclede Group, Inc. (LG) and its regulated gas utility subsidiary Laclede Gas Co. (LGC), with Stable Rating Outlooks. A full list of affected ratings follows at the end of this release. As of Sept 30, 2012 approximately $364 million of outstanding long-term debt and $40 million of commercial paper are affected. LG's ratings primarily reflect the stable cashflows and solid financial profile of its core regulated gas distribution utility, LGC, which accounted for approximately 87% of operating EBITDA in fiscal year 2012. All of the consolidated secured long-term debt resides at LGC. Stable Rating Outlook: The Stable Rating Outlook considers the utility's solid operating performance over the past year and reflects the expectation of a constructive outcome of LGC's planned 2012 General Rate Case (GRC) filing anticipated in December 2012 or January 2013. LG is a utility parent holding company whose ratings are primarily supported by the stable earnings and cash flows from LGC. LGC's rate structure promotes cash flow stability through a Missouri Public Service Commission (MPSC) approved weather-mitigation rate design, a forward-looking purchased gas adjustment mechanism (PGA) that can be adjusted up to four times per year, and an infrastructure surcharge mechanism for eligible capital expenditures. Stable Financial Performance: Despite the warmest winter heating season in 100 years, credit quality measures at both LG and LGC were within guidelines for their rating category. For fiscal year 2012 LG's EBITDA coverage and debt to EBITDA metrics were 6.1x and 2.7x, respectively. For the same period, LGC's EBITDA coverage and debt to EBITDA metrics were 5.3x and 3.3x, respectively. The utility continues to demonstrate solid operating performance and reflects the successful management of costs as well as the positive impact of higher rates that went into effect in 2010. Rising Capital Expenditures: Fitch notes that LGC is in the midst of a multi-year capex program primarily focused on accelerated pipe distribution replacements and to a lesser extent, information technology investments, which will pressure credit metrics. LGC spent $107 million in fiscal year 2012 and plans to spend $113 million in fiscal 2013, an increase as compared to $67 million in 2011. Going forward, Fitch expects the majority of capex to be funded by operating cashflows and LGC is forecasted to be modestly FCF negative. Anticipated Increase in Leverage: In August, LGC committed to issue $100 million of first mortgage bonds in a private placement, with settlement scheduled for March 2013. Proceeds will be used in part, to prefund 2013 capex and for general corporate purposes. Also in August, LG committed to issue $25 million of unsecured notes with settlement scheduled for mid December. In the intermediate term, the increased leverage will pressure credit metrics at both the parent and the utility. Going forward, Fitch expects LG's EBITDA coverage to be above 6x through 2015 and Debt to EBITDA to be less than 3.5x. At the utility, Fitch expects LGC's EBITDA coverage to be above 5.5x through 2015 and Debt to EBITDA to be less than 4x. Strong Liquidity: As of Sept. 30, 2012 LG had total consolidated liquidity available of $337 million including $27 million of cash and cash equivalents. Consolidated liquidity is maintained through a $50 million unsecured line of credit facility at LG and a $300 million unsecured line of credit facility at LGC. The credit facilities mature in July 2017, respectively, and contain a maximum debt to capital covenant of 70%. The credit facilities backstop LGC's commercial paper program. As of Sept. 30, there were no direct borrowings under the facilities and LGC had $40 million of commercial paper outstanding. Manageable Maturities: Debt maturities at LG and LGC are deemed manageable as all of the consolidated secured long-term debt (FMB's) resides at the utility and there are no maturities due until 2019. Manageable Unregulated Operations: LG is engaged in unregulated operations primarily through LER, its retail marketing subsidiary. Notably, LER operates under parental guarantees to secure some of its purchases and sales of natural gas, which limits the amount of collateral postings required and sets risk limits. For 2012, LER's net economic earnings increased 37% to $12.3 million due to reduced transportation costs from contract renewals, increased volumes, and lower commodity prices. However, not unlike others in the industry, LER's business has continued to be impacted by the low commodity price environment, the absence of volatility in the natural gas markets and the reduction in basis differentials. For 2012, LER comprised 19.6% of net economic earnings, as compared to 35% in 2008. LG is a utility holding company. Its primary subsidiary is LGC, the largest natural gas distribution company in Missouri, which serves approximately 628,000 customers in St. Louis and the surrounding metropolitan area. LG's largest unregulated subsidiary, LER, is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities. Other smaller subsidiaries include Laclede Pipeline, a FERC regulated transporter of liquid propane, a real estate development business, a natural gas compressor subsidiary, and other financial investments. Rating Action Triggers What could lead to a ratings upgrade or a positive Outlook: --No upgrades or positive rating actions are expected at this time. What could lead to a ratings downgrade or a negative Outlook: --An unexpected change in the regulatory environment that limits the utility's ability to recover cost of capital investments in a timely manner. --A material increase in size and scope of the company's non-regulated operations. Fitch affirms the following ratings: LG --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. LGC --IDR at 'A-'; --First mortgage bonds at 'A+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Commercial paper at 'F1'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 