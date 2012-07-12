OVERVIEW
-- We affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' rating on class A-1 from JPMorgan -CIBC
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2006-RR1, a U.S. CMBS re-REMIC
transaction, and removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- The affirmation reflects our analysis of the transaction's liability
structure and the underlying credit characteristics of the collateral, using
our global CDOs of pooled structured finance assets criteria.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 12, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today affirmed its 'CCC- (sf)' rating on class A-1 commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS) pass-through certificates from JPMorgan -CIBC Commercial
Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2006-RR1 (JPMCIBC 2006-RR1), a U.S.
resecuritized real estate mortgage investment conduit (re-REMIC) transaction.
At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative
implications (see list).
The affirmation reflects our analysis of the transaction's liability structure
and the credit characteristics of the underlying collateral using our global
collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) of pooled structured finance assets
criteria.
The global CDOs of pooled structured finance assets criteria include revisions
to our assumptions on correlations, recovery rates, and the collateral's
default patterns and timings. The criteria also include supplemental stress
tests (largest obligor default test and largest industry default test) in our
analysis.
According to the June 20, 2012, trustee report, JPMCIBC 2006-RR1 was
collateralized by 75 CMBS classes ($451.5 million, 100%) from 50 distinct
transactions issued between 2002 and 2006. Approximately 37.6% of the
collateral are rated or credit estimated to be 'D (sf)'.
According to the June 20, 2012, trustee report, accumulated interest
shortfalls totaled $13.2 million affecting class A-1 and the classes
subordinate to it. The interest shortfalls to JPMCIBC 2006-RR1 resulted from
interest shortfalls on the underlying CMBS certificates, primarily due to the
master servicer's recovery of prior advances, appraisal subordinate
entitlement reductions (ASERs), servicers' nonrecoverability determinations
for advances, and special servicing fees. Class A-1 has an accumulated
interest shortfall of $283,892 for the most recent period. If the liquidity
interruptions to class A-1 continue, we may take further rating actions as we
determine appropriate.
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings
assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available
to support them and take rating actions as it determines necessary.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here
RATING AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
JPMorgan -CIBC Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2006-RR1
Rating
Class To From
A-1 CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg
(New York Ratings Team)