-- Leonard Green & Partners and CVC Capital [CVC.UL] Partners acquired U.S. warehouse club retailer BJ's for about $2.8 billion, excluding fees and expenses.

-- After receiving final documents and reviewing the terms, we are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating to the company.

-- We are also assigning a 'B+' issue-level rating with a '3' recovery rating to the company's $1.075 billion first-lien term loan.

-- In addition, we are assigning a 'B-' issue-level rating with a '6' recovery rating to the company's $200 million second-lien term loan.

-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that, although pro forma credit metrics are weak for the rating category, we expect that operational stability, coupled with modest debt deduction, will result in improvement of credit measures over the intermediate term. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 14, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B+' corporate credit rating to BJ's Wholesale Club Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating with a '3' recovery rating to the company's $1.075 billion first-lien term loan. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. We also assigned a 'B-' issue-level rating with a '6' recovery rating to the company's $200 million second-lien term loan. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. We do not rate the company's $900 million asset-based loan (ABL) revolving credit facility, of which about $375 million was drawn at close of the transaction. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. and CVC Capital used the facilities, together with $390 million net sale leaseback proceeds and a $630 million equity contribution, to buy BJ's for about $2.8 billion, excluding fees and expenses. "Our ratings on BJ's reflect our expectation that the company's strategy of focusing on necessities and lower prices will continue to drive sales and profitability over the near term," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Mariola Borysiak. This should lead to better credit metrics from those on a pro forma basis that will characterize the company's financial risk profile as highly leveraged. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

