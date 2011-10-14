(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) BUENOS AIRES, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on Telecom Argentina ( TEC2.BA ) S.A. (TEO): --Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'; --Foreign currency (FC) IDR affirmed at 'B'; --National scale ratings upgraded to 'AA+(arg)' from 'AA(arg)'; --National equity rating affirmed at '1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. TEO's rating upgrades and Stable Outlook reflects the company's continued strong operating performance driven by the mobile segment, expectation of low leverage and the end of judicial actions between shareholders, which eliminate any uncertainty related to this. The FC IDR is constrained by Argentina's country ceiling of 'B'. TEO maintains a solid market position as a consequence of its diversified services portfolio with multiple platforms resulting in strong cash flow generation and a conservative financial profile. The ratings are tempered by strong competition, regulatory risk in the fixed-line business, and inflation pressures over its cost structure. The ratings take into account the relationship between controlling shareholders Telecom Italia and the Werthein Group, and the agreement they reached last year to end all judicial actions between the parties. As of June 30, 2011, Telecom Italia owns 68% of Sofora (ultimate controlling entity of TEO), while the Werthein Group owns 32%. The ratings also incorporate ANSES (nationalized pension funds) ownership in TEO, which owns approximately 24.98%, should not change TEO's main strategy. Fitch believes fixed-mobile convergence can help integrated operators such as TEO, to improve customer loyalty, reduce operating costs and avoid cannibalization between business segments. In addition, as fixed and mobile data demand grows in the future, the company's integrated platforms should enable it to optimize costs and network investments. TEO benefits from a diversified business mix with operations consisting of fixed and mobile services. The mobile business unit is the main driver of the company's operating performance, accounting for 70% of revenues and 79.7% of EBITDA during the six months ended June 30, 2011. TEO's incumbent position in northern Argentina in fixed-line services and mobile services mitigates potential fixed-line traffic loss due to mobile substitution. TEO's financial profile is expected to remain strong. The company has paid down most of its debt, primarily with improved operating results and the use of free cash flow for debt reduction. In 2010 TEO achieved a solid performance, strong operating results and low leverage. Consolidated revenues grew 20% when compared with the previous year, driven by the mobile segment. TEO's consolidated revenues during the six month period ending June 30, 2011 ascended to ARS 8,616 million representing an increase of 28% growth when compared with the same period of the previous year. EBITDA totalled ARS 2,702 million maintaining a stable margin of 31%. Fitch expects that TEO growth will slow as the market matures. The company is focusing its efforts in offering of a full range of integrated fixed and wireless services. The company's mobile strategy is oriented towards improving the mix of postpaid users by promoting 3G services, better customer service and high-end handsets. Mobile data services have room for growth despite VAS accounting for 46% of service revenue, as most of the revenue from VAS relates to text messaging. The strategy on the fixed business continues to center on bundle offering that includes voice and broadband services and to a lesser extent pay-television services, including newly offered video streaming services. The company has a commercial agreement with DirectTV to offer pay television services through a bundle offering. Fitch views the upcoming spectrum auction to be manageable for TEO, given its cash balances and strong pre-dividend free cash flow generation. Capex to revenues ratio can increase to up to 25% in 2011 from traditional levels of close to 15% if the auction is concluded before year end. TEO's financial risk profile is not expected to materially change as a result of the above events. TEO's liquidity position is strong. As of June 30, 2011 cash balances amounted to approximately ARS 1.4 billion, more than 7 times (x) total indebtedness and free cash flow for the 12 months ended in the same period was ARS 1.8 billion. Total debt was ARS 189 million, composed of ARS3 million allocated in Personal and ARS186 million in Nucleo. Credit metrics are expected to continue to be robust. As of June 30, 2011, the company's total debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 0x and its EBITDA-to-interest ratio was 74.9x. Contact: Primary Analyst Maria Jose Lobasso Associate Director +54-11-45235-8138 Fitch Ratings Argentina S.A. Sarmiento 663 7th floor Buenos Aires, Argentina Secondary Analyst Sergio Rodriguez, CFA Senior Director +52-81-8399-9100 Committee Chairperson Cecilia Minguillon Senior Director +54-11-5235-8123 (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))