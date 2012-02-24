(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 24 - It appears that 2012 is shaping up as a year in which a tenuous
economic recovery in the U.S., low interest rates, and revenue-squeezing
regulatory changes are likely to dampen profitability and slow the improvement
in credit quality for U.S. banks, said an article published by Standard &
Poor's, titled "The Mixed Performance Among U.S. Banks In The Fourth Quarter Is
Likely To Persist In 2012."
"The fourth quarter of 2011 saw an unusually high number of negative rating
actions among U.S. banks after we implemented our revised banking criteria,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Carmen Manoyan. "Although most of our
ratings remained unchanged, in the last three months of the year we downgraded
30% of the U.S. banks we rate. Most of those downgrades were at large complex
banks, which also constituted a disproportionate share of the 22% of U.S. banks
with negative outlooks."
Moreover, because we believe the large banks are likely to benefit from
extraordinary government support, the ratings on them are closely tied to the
U.S. sovereign credit rating under the new bank criteria, and we could lower the
ratings on these banks further if the U.S. were downgraded again. In 2012, the
housing crisis remains an issue for U.S. banks, in our view. The impact of
various legal actions against U.S. banks in conjunction with the housing
collapse is uncertain. Moreover, a substantial proportion of home mortgages
remains underwater, and it's too early to tell how well or poorly federal
efforts to curtail further foreclosures will work. The economic recovery
generated slow but steady growth in the number of private-sector jobs in the
fourth quarter, and that coincides with modestly higher commercial and
industrial lending. But the moribund housing market is still hobbling economic
growth, and residential home sales in many parts of the country remain weak,
thanks in large part to the overhang of shadow inventory and still-high
unemployment.
"If the economy continues its measured recovery and no unexpected financial
market dislocations occur, we anticipate that in 2012 U.S. banks will continue
to see some improvement in fundamentals as they struggle to build profitability
in what we expect to be an extended period of low interest rates," said Standard
& Poor's credit analyst Matthew Albrecht. "However, there are still
uncertainties regarding the outcome of the sovereign debt and banking crises in
Europe. U.S. banks do not have significant exposure to these problems right
now," said Mr. Albrecht. "But if either were to worsen, the spillover effects in
terms of counterparty exposure or dislocations in the credit markets could be
serious for some large banks."
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)