(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
OVERVIEW
-- Operating trends for regional malls remain steady despite the choppy
economy. Stronger store sales within Glimcher's portfolio should translate
into modest rent growth over the intermediate term.
-- We revised our outlook on Glimcher to stable from negative and
affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that although the company's
fixed-charge coverage is presently weak, it is steady, and we believe cash
flow and coverage measures will strengthen going forward. We also acknowledge
reduced leverage and initiatives to improve portfolio quality.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 14, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today revised its outlook on Glimcher GRT.N Realty Trust to stable from
negative and affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. We also
affirmed our 'CCC+' rating on Glimcher's preferred stock. The rating actions
affect roughly $280 billion of rated preferred stock.
"We revised our outlook on Glimcher to reflect the fact that while
fixed-charge coverage is currently weak, it is steady and should improve as a
large development approaches stabilization," said credit analyst George
Skoufis. "We also see less downside risk at the current rating due to
Glimcher's initiatives to reduce leverage, enhance liquidity, and improve the
quality of its asset portfolio and its cash flow."
Positive portfolio performance trends and greater contribution from Scottsdale
Quarter in the near future should support cash flow growth that we believe
will result in improved coverage of fixed charges and the common dividend. We
would lower the ratings if fixed-charge coverage and total coverage do not
meet our expectations. This might occur if operating conditions deteriorate or
if Glimcher raises leverage to grow, which would pressure FCC from current
levels, hurt liquidity, and possibly pressure bank covenants. We do not
foresee ratings improvement over the near term due to still weak fixed-charge
coverage metrics.
Primary Credit Analyst: George Skoufis
george_skoufis@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Elizabeth Campbell
elizabeth_campbell@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings team)
