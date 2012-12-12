(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Dec 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norway-based KLP Banken AS Group's (KLP Banken) and its covered bond issuing subsidiary, KLP Kommunekreditt AS's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' with Stable Outlooks. At the same time, the agency has affirmed both entities' Short-term IDRs at 'F2' and Support Ratings at '1'. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS The ratings are driven by institutional support from both entities' ultimate parent, Kommunal Landspensjonskasse (KLP). KLP is one of Norway's largest life insurance companies with total assets of NOK324bn at end-September 2012. KLP's Long-term IDR of 'A' and Insurer Financial Strength Rating of 'A+' were affirmed on 22 November 2012 with Stable Outlooks (see "Fitch Affirms KLP IFS at 'A+', Outlook Stable", dated 22 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). As they are support driven, KLP Banken's and KLP Kommunekreditt AS's IDRs are sensitive to any change in KLP's IDRs or a change in Fitch's assessment of the probability or willingness of KLP to support the two entities. The IDRs are one notch below KLP's IDR, which reflects the strategic importance of the two entities. The strategic importance is driven by shared branding, strong synergies providing greater product penetration to its customers and the high level of integration. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING Fitch considers that there continues to be an extremely high probability of support in case of need for both entities, given high reputational risk for KLP. KLP has previously provided support to KLP Banken and KLP Kommunekreditt through loan purchases to provide liquidity and capital injections. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES KLP Kommunekreditt AS is a wholly owned subsidiary of KLP Banken and a leading brand name in the Norwegian public sector lending space. The ratings are equalised with those of KLP Banken due to reputational risk for KLP Banken and ultimately KLP and the high level of integration into KLP Banken. The rating actions are as follows: KLP Banken Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating affirmed at '1' KLP Kommunekreditt AS Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating affirmed at '1' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)