(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating of Zurich American Insurance Company (ZNA) and its affiliates, the
principal North American insurance operating subsidiaries of Zurich Financial
Services (ZFS). The Rating Outlook is Stable (see full rating
list below).
Fitch views ZNA's strategic importance as 'core' to ZFS in accordance with
Fitch's insurance group rating criteria, which is an important consideration
toward assigning an IFS rating that is equivalent to the rating of ZFS' other
core insurance subsidiaries, including Zurich Insurance Company Ltd. Based
strictly on ZNA's own financial profile, Fitch believes the stand-alone IFS
rating of ZNA is one notch below the group IFS rating of 'A+'.
ZNA's group rating reflects the support and financial flexibility provided by
the larger ZFS organization, which is manifested by numerous, sizable capital
contributions made by ZFS to ZNA in the past, as well as by the existence of a
whole account quota share reinsurance agreement through which ZNA cedes 50% of
its business to ZFS.
ZNA's stand-alone rating reflects the company's strong competitive position as
one of the largest commercial lines insurers in the U.S., the company's recently
improved underwriting performance that has led to increased operating profits,
and the company's high quality investment portfolio that is dominated by highly
rated fixed income securities.
These positive factors are partially offset by continued deterioration of the
commercial insurance pricing environment and added uncertainty and potential
volatility related to ZNA's loss reserves given its exposure to asbestos and
other longer-tail liabilities.
Key rating triggers for the company to maintain its current IFS ratings at the
'A+' level include Fitch's expectation that ZFS' operating performance, capital
strength, financial flexibility and liquidity remain supportive of that rating
at the group level.
Additionally, Fitch expects that ZFS will remain committed to accessing the
North American insurance market through ZNA. In evaluating this commitment,
Fitch places particular emphasis on ZNA's earnings contribution and strategic
importance to the broader ZFS group, as well as other factors including ZFS'
willingness and ability to provide capital support to ZNA if needed.
If the factors noted above remain in place and Fitch were to upgrade the ratings
of ZFS, ZNA's ratings would likely also be upgraded. Likewise, if Fitch were to
downgrade ZFS' ratings, ZNA's ratings would also likely be downgraded.
Additionally, if ZFS' willingness or ability to support ZNA's operations if
needed were to come into question, Fitch could consider moving closer to ZNA's
stand-alone ratings.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Zurich American Insurance Company
American Zurich Insurance Company
American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Company
Steadfast Insurance Company
Zurich American Insurance Company of Illinois
Maryland Casualty Company
National Standard Insurance Company
Maine Bonding and Casualty Company
Northern Insurance Company of New York
Assurance Company of America
Fidelity and Deposit Company of Maryland
Colonial American Casualty and Surety Company
Empire Fire and Marine Insurance Company
Empire Indemnity Insurance Company
Universal Underwriters Insurance Company
Universal Underwriters of Texas Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)