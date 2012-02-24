(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Zurich American Insurance Company (ZNA) and its affiliates, the principal North American insurance operating subsidiaries of Zurich Financial Services (ZFS). The Rating Outlook is Stable (see full rating list below). Fitch views ZNA's strategic importance as 'core' to ZFS in accordance with Fitch's insurance group rating criteria, which is an important consideration toward assigning an IFS rating that is equivalent to the rating of ZFS' other core insurance subsidiaries, including Zurich Insurance Company Ltd. Based strictly on ZNA's own financial profile, Fitch believes the stand-alone IFS rating of ZNA is one notch below the group IFS rating of 'A+'. ZNA's group rating reflects the support and financial flexibility provided by the larger ZFS organization, which is manifested by numerous, sizable capital contributions made by ZFS to ZNA in the past, as well as by the existence of a whole account quota share reinsurance agreement through which ZNA cedes 50% of its business to ZFS. ZNA's stand-alone rating reflects the company's strong competitive position as one of the largest commercial lines insurers in the U.S., the company's recently improved underwriting performance that has led to increased operating profits, and the company's high quality investment portfolio that is dominated by highly rated fixed income securities. These positive factors are partially offset by continued deterioration of the commercial insurance pricing environment and added uncertainty and potential volatility related to ZNA's loss reserves given its exposure to asbestos and other longer-tail liabilities. Key rating triggers for the company to maintain its current IFS ratings at the 'A+' level include Fitch's expectation that ZFS' operating performance, capital strength, financial flexibility and liquidity remain supportive of that rating at the group level. Additionally, Fitch expects that ZFS will remain committed to accessing the North American insurance market through ZNA. In evaluating this commitment, Fitch places particular emphasis on ZNA's earnings contribution and strategic importance to the broader ZFS group, as well as other factors including ZFS' willingness and ability to provide capital support to ZNA if needed. If the factors noted above remain in place and Fitch were to upgrade the ratings of ZFS, ZNA's ratings would likely also be upgraded. Likewise, if Fitch were to downgrade ZFS' ratings, ZNA's ratings would also likely be downgraded. Additionally, if ZFS' willingness or ability to support ZNA's operations if needed were to come into question, Fitch could consider moving closer to ZNA's stand-alone ratings. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Zurich American Insurance Company American Zurich Insurance Company American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Company Steadfast Insurance Company Zurich American Insurance Company of Illinois Maryland Casualty Company National Standard Insurance Company Maine Bonding and Casualty Company Northern Insurance Company of New York Assurance Company of America Fidelity and Deposit Company of Maryland Colonial American Casualty and Surety Company Empire Fire and Marine Insurance Company Empire Indemnity Insurance Company Universal Underwriters Insurance Company Universal Underwriters of Texas Insurance Company --IFS at 'A+'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)